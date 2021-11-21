11/20/2021 On 11/21/2021 at 00:07

CET

EFE

The Espanyol coach, Vincent dark, said that he is left with the fact that they made Barça “suffer” after losing the Barcelona derby 1-0 at the Camp Nou with a penalty goal from Memphis Depay that has generated controversy.

Asked if he considers that Espanyol suffered a robbery with the penalty of Cabrera to Memphis at the beginning of the second half, dark He replied that he does not have “much to say on the subject”, although he affirmed that “the action was decisive”.

“I am not the one to judge the referee’s performance, I have to focus on what we do. And we have done many things well, but we can do better. We have lacked having the ball more in the opposite field and being able to do a little more damage . We have had clear and enough chances to be able to score a goal “, analyzed the Espanyol coach.

“The game has matured towards where we wanted, but in the end we have played against a team with a high level. Against a team like this the percentage of success has to be high,” he said. Anyway, he said that he has “to congratulate the players because they have done a very good job.”