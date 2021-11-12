"I am a lucky woman", becomes a penta-grandmother at 86 years old

Mary Marshall received the distinction of being the only woman in her country who has had the fortune of meeting 6 of her family generations.

Grandmothers have the dream of having the fortune to meet many of their future generations and pass on all their knowledge to them.. However, this is not possible in all cases due to the long time difference.

However, there are women who are rewarded by life and who can fulfill the desire they have in their hearts. This is what happened to Mary Marshall, an 86-year-old Scottish grandmother who became the only penta-grandmother in the country at the time.

The event came with the birth of Nyla Ferguson, the last baby in the family so far. That way, Today Mary Marshall can proudly say that she has 8 children and 90 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The woman has affirmed before the media that the fact has been possible because the vast majority of women have become pregnant around the age of 18. For that reason, the grandmothers have had the opportunity to meet very soon the new babies who light the way.

Mary Marshall recognizes that she is very happy because all the little ones recharge her with happiness and infinite love. What’s more, each day you can witness the growth, occurrences and development of the skills of each of the children that steal their most sincere smiles.

In the same way, she says that each of the new generations make her feel important. Then, They give you the opportunity to tell your most relevant anecdotes, preserve family customs and pass on fundamental teachings.

The value of family

For Mary, all children who are born are also privileged. This because of they have the privilege of being surrounded by many other little ones with whom they can play, learn and feel at ease.

Large families have the luxury of sharing enriching reunions. Then, a lot of anecdotes are told that gladden everyone’s heart because they allow them to evoke the most valuable memories.

Another advantage that Mary recognizes from her family numerous is that safety and care are encouraged. This is because among so many people there will always be someone who cares about what happens to others.

In this way, Mary is happy to say that she participates in a family in which affection and unity reign. Because of that, The grandmother hopes that health will continue to accompany her so that she can continue to meet future generations.

The importance of a grandmother in the family

Grandmothers are the ones with a unique connection to the children in the family. Then, they become accomplices and confidants who provide them with quality care and guide them on the best path.

In addition to this, they are the number one support for your children. This because of They give them the best advice on how to raise children and what to do to bear the great responsibility they have acquired.

Grandmothers are the joy of the family because they are that person who sees the pleasant side of all the events that occur. This is how the greatest women in the house are seen as the blessing that fills everyone with motivation.

