Huawei Coupons: How to save and win while playing on your Android?

Did you know that there is an exclusive way to earn benefits while using your smartphone? Huawei He has it for you and wants to tell you what it is about!

The phone brand extends its store AppGallery to all devices with Android, and the best way to take advantage of it is through your system Huawei Coupons that will allow you to access special discounts as you purchase products from the store.

But what are the Huawei Coupons?

It is a digital currency trading 1 to 1 with your local currency, no matter what it is. You will get them as you make certain purchases within the AppGallery and by gathering enough, you can use them as if it were real money within it. The more you buy, the more you will earn and the more you will save.

Currently within the app you have exclusive promotions that use the coupon system to give you benefits:

to get started, the first purchase you make within the APP will have a 50% return on what you spent on Huawei Coupons. Purchases that count towards the return of money They are not only applications but also microtransactions within video games.

If you are a fan of video games, there is a special promotion on Saint Seiya, Lords Mobile and Free Fire Arena. For every purchase you make within these games, the 20% of what was spent.

If this is not enough for you, you can also access the Huawei VIP program, where for each purchase you make, an increasing percentage will be returned to you on a monthly basis.

Ok … But how do I get the app?

To access AppGallery you no longer need to have a phone Huawei. To begin, you must enter this page and download the APK of the application. Being an official application of Huawei, it is completely safe and you can download it without fear of scams or malware.

After, run the APK from your device. You can do it from the “applications” menu that is in your files directory. With double click on the file, you reach. Remember that you must give your phone special permissions to run third-party applications.

The next thing is to create a Huawei ID. This will create your profile to use within the store. It will ask you to download an extra program, called HMS CORE.

And that’s it! it’s time to start enjoying the discounts.

And you, have you already become part of Huawei?

