The year 2021 is about to end and Spotify Releases Wrapped 2021 for You to Enjoy Annual Recap of Your Most Listening to; You can thank the creators and share it, we tell you how to see it.

DO NOT STOP READING: Most listened to on Spotify! Official list of the top in 2021

As every year Spotify Launches the Wrapped feature to display your most listened to songs, artists, albums, and podcasts. But, in 2021 it opens # Mi2021EnSpotify a personalized experience with new features:

– New data stories to express your year in audio: in addition to your best artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened to, the experience # Mi2021EnSpotify custom includes several features such as 2021: The Movie, Your Audio Aura, Playing Cards and My 2021 On Spotify: Fusion.

– More ability to share: to the fans of Spotify they will love sharing their # Mi2021EnSpotify results on social media like Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. And as a novelty this year, Spotify adds the possibility of sharing your experience in TikTok.

– Exclusive experiences for the most fanatics: This year Spotify added as a special surprise the videos of more than 170 artists and creators thanking fans for having them on their # Mi2021EnSpotify. These thank you videos will appear if you have a song by one of them in your playlists “Your Top Songs 2021” or “Your Artists Revealed”.

How to watch your Spotify Wrapped 2021

To live the experience # Mi2021EnSpotify, see your wrapped 2021 and share it on social networks, you just have to follow these steps:

1. Visit the page # Mi2021EnSpotify in this link and give click on “Listen to your 2021 featured content here.”

2. Then give click on “Everything you heard in 2021” and start enjoying the experience.