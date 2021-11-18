Facebook, being one of the most used social networks in the world, has several tools, and among them we have one that allows you to create your own avatar, said avatar you you can use it to communicate with your friends and family, and if you have already created yours and want to use it to comment on an application, here we will tell you how you can do it.

To comment on a publication with your avatar you must first create one and here we will tell you how you can do it, but first we recommend that verify that the Facebook application is up to date in its latest version, both for Android and iOS.



And to verify that said application has the latest version is very simple, you just have to go to the Play Store and search Facebook, This for phones with Android operating system, once in the store you must click on the update button, if that option does not appear means that the Facebook application is already in its latest version, and in the case of phones with an iOS operating system, it is the same procedure, but you must look for it in the official App Store.

With your Android or iPhone device

Next, we will leave you the steps you must follow to create your avatar, either from an Android phone or an iPhone.

Go to the Facebook application on your cell phone and click on it to open it.Once there, locate any publication and pretend to comment on something, no matter what publication it is, even you can use a post of yours.

Once you are in the window where you can see the comments that the publication has, just below the line where you can write your comment you will see the option to add a GIF, you must click next to the smiling face to be able to create your avatar. Clicking on that option will automatically open a new window where you can start creating your avatar.

The first thing you should do to create your avatar is to select the skin color, there are several options you can see, just go up or down until you find the one of your choice. After selecting the skin tone you can configure the avatar to your liking, that is, you must add the hair color, hairstyle, clothes, among other things. You can go browsing through the different sections until your avatar looks a lot like you.

It should be noted that the process of creating an avatar is sometimes somewhat complicated because we are not quite sure if it looks like us, however, if you want to have a guide or a referenceso that the front camera of your phone is activated and in this way you see yourself and thus the creation is much easier.

At the end of the creation, click on the OK or check button, and then a screen will appear where you will see the avatar you just createdFinally, just click on the ready option. However, you can now use your avatar to comment on any publication, and if for any reason you want to change something about the avatar, you can edit it whenever you want.

When creating your avatar, be of automatically appears to send it, without activating anything you can send it either in a comment or by private chat, you can also place it as a profile photo if you wish.

If you want to comment on a photo, video or any publication and you want to use your avatar to do so, it is very simple, you just have to go to the comments section and just below the bar where you can write, you will see options such as sending a GIF, here you must click on the face of the stickers and then you will see your avatar with different emotions, be it bravo, in love, among others, just choose the one of your preference .

If for some reason you are going to comment on a publication with your avatar, but it does not appear, it can be due to various reasons, but do not worry here we will help you to solve it.