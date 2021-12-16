Therefore, in the case of televisions, the process will be the same. To do this, we will only have to open the page of an application compatible with Android TV from the store of our phone. Then, in the list of compatible devices in the list that will be displayed, the Install button should appear, and then choose the TV.

Therefore, we can send the download to an Android TV that is associated with our Google account, in addition to the applications must be supported. To distinguish them, a down arrow will appear on the install button. It will even be possible to check several boxes and uncheck the smartphone itself, since it will be selected by default. Finally, the app that we had chosen will be downloaded automatically to our television once it is turned on and connected to the Internet.

Put apps via APK

The best of all is that the previous method will not be our only way to get new software on an Android TV, but we can also install APK files from mobile. More than anything, because if you have Google Play, it will be possible. In addition, this process will not be too complicated, although we will have to follow a series of steps. However, it will be more difficult the first time, and from there we will go smoothly.

Therefore, the first thing we should do is download Send Files to TV, both on the TV and on the Android phone. And it is that, the main problem that we find is the fact of transferring these APK files to the TV. Although, we can also use a microSD card or pendrive, but we recommend the previous application, since it will make things much easier for us.

Basically, this software tool will take care of the transfer of all types of files between the TV and the phone, be it documents, multimedia files, etc. That is why the main requirement will be that we have Send files to TV installed on the mobile and on the device with Android TV. Also, both devices must be connected to the same Wi-Fi connection.

Therefore, once this application is installed on both devices, we will need to have a file manager on Android TV. We recommend you discard

Solid Explorer File Manager, although almost any other will work for us, as long as you access the package installer. Then download the desired APK file to your mobile device.

Now, it will be time to open Send files to TV on TV and in the terminal. From here, we will have to follow a series of steps to access the main screen with the Send Y Receive in large letters. Then, we will have to touch the Send option on the mobile and look for the APK that we had downloaded. Then, we must select our Android TV.

In this way, get the file to send to your TV. By default, we will find it stored in the Downloads folder. The file manager’s turn has come, since the other app cannot install APKs. Therefore, access the administrator that you had installed on your television, look for the download folder and click on the APK that we had received from the mobile phone. Lastly, accept the installation from unknown sources and install it.

There’s another way?

As we told you at the beginning, televisions with Android TV They come with Google Play to install apps. However, the experience is not too comfortable and fast for users, since not only is it somewhat hidden, but we will have to type with the remote control.

Therefore, we not only have the option of installing new apps from our phone, but we can also get it uUsing the Google Play website on a PC or from a smartphone, where we will have the option of choosing which devices we want to install each application on.

But, to achieve this, we will have to confirm that the Android TV is associated with our Google account. If so, it will be extremely easy to install an application from your smartphone’s web browser on the TV.

What we will have to do is enter the Google Play Store. But, the main difference is that we will access it from the browser of our mobile device. Once inside, we will have to look for the app that we want to install on the TV. Of course, as we had explained previously, not all software is compatible. In the event that they are not, it will not let us install on the Android TV.

When we have selected an app that is compatible, we will only have to click on the Install button. Afterwards, a pop-up window will appear in which we will have to see the message Choose a device. Here, you will have to click on the bar to see the list of devices with your Google account that are compatible with said app, along with a thumbnail. Finally, you will only have to select TV and click on the green Install button.

Is it available to everyone?

The first method that we had taught you it was deployed in the different devices. So, with the passage of time, it will already be enabled worldwide and for all users.

However, Google did not make any official statement on this matter. Rather, it has been something that a few privileged Android users have discovered. However, you can always do the test and see if it works for you. To do this, you just have to follow the steps that we have shown you previously.

And if it doesn’t work for you, you can try using the method from your phone’s browser. That is, the third option that we have explained to you. So now you know, if you have an Android TV, these will be the best techniques with which you can download new applications from your mobile phone whenever you want, and in a simpler way.