Computers are very useful and efficient electronic equipment that allow us to carry out endless activities. Thanks to their operating system it is possible that they process data and information essential to carry out tasks within its own program. For example, the Windows operating system is one of the most used and preferred by many people.

However, since the launch of Mac computers with MacOS operating system, many users debate about which is the best operating system, however, in this article we want to focus on one of the features that Windows 10 has, a tool that makes it possible to search directly programs or applications. That said, please read this tutorial carefully and learn how to use Run mode in Windows 10.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of entering this mode?

Some users find it annoying to use the mouse or mouse when making so many clicks to reach a certain file or application, therefore, in this segment we want to present you the advantages of entering Run mode. This command is a function built into all Windows computers, and its main function is faster access to other settings and programs of said system.

As an example of this, to go to the Windows file manager using the cursor with the touch part of the keyboard or the mouse itself, we know that we must do a few steps to reach it. But, this does not happen if you use the command, since with only the key combination you can get to the programs directly.

That’s right, Windows Run mode is really useful, because it reduces mouse interaction and allows us to save time and effort when we work on our computer and all its applications. As for the disadvantages, we can say that there are none, quite the opposite.

For that reason, we have dedicated this article to explain the ways in which you can use the execute tool easily. In fact, it is even allowed to add the command run to the taskbar in Windows 10.

Is it possible to create a shortcut for the Run environment?

The Windows command or as it is also known, cmd.exe, is a program that consists of opening a window to enter text commands in order to go directly to different applications, settings and system files. Did you know that you can create a shortcut to the command prompt to run programs yourself?

The answer is yes, and doing so is very easy. First, open the Windows search engine, right-click and click on ‘Open file location’Once you have the location, go to the desktop and right-click, after which some options will be displayed where you must select New, and then ‘Shortcut’. Subsequently, a window will open where it will ask you for the name and location of the program.

In what ways do I easily open Windows Run?

As we have mentioned, windows command utility is really importantIn addition, you can use it when the mouse does not work correctly or you simply prefer to use keyboard shortcuts, therefore, it is important that you know the different types of commands that exist.

For example, commands to open the task manager, to run programs such as the music player, calculators, web browsers, among many others. Also, it is recommended that you know the best lists of commands for networks in Windows, so that you can access them using the key combination and open them directly. On the other hand, the following explains the Ways to Open Windows Run Mode:

From the keyboard with a command

The quickest and easiest way to enter the command is by using the keyboard shortcut with the key combination Windows + R. By pressing them at the same time, a window will automatically open in order to enter the command to be executed. From there, you just have to type the name of the program and hit Enter.

Typing Run in Windows search engine

Another method that you can use to open Run is from the Windows start bar, you just have to click on the start symbol and type the word run in the search engine, once the option appears, click on the tab. Then, a pop-up window will open where you must type the command of the program or application you want to access.

Opening system settings

Finally, we can access the execute command by entering the system configuration. To do this, we must go to the start menu and click on it to open its options. Then, review the list of application and program options that it displays and select the ‘Windows System’ folder, after which other options will be displayed where you will find the execute tool.

With the three mentioned methods of insurance you will be able to directly access all the programs you want, you just have to follow the steps described, and if you use it frequently you will learn it quickly, you will no longer need to use the mouse to locate the applications on your Windows computer 10.

On the other hand, we advise you to enter the Microsoft technical support from your web browser, since there you can find the different key combinations, in addition, if you have any problems, there you will find all the answers.