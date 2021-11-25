Word is the Microsoft Office tool most used worldwide, both by companies and individuals use it to write or read a document. The different tools in this program allow you to make different options that can protect your creation. One of them it’s reading modeTo learn how to use this function you can read this article.

What are the options available in reading mode?

When you activate the reading mode in a document you are guaranteeing a comfortable and profitable way of analyzing information. In Word documents you have access to many tools that allow you to edit a file, but these elements can be distracting if you just want to read.

On the other hand, when others can open our file they can also modify what we have done and ruin our work. On the other hand, with the reading mode you have the as much control as possible over changes someone else can make in this file.

In this mode you have three tools available: file, tools and view. With these you can reverse the reading mode, in addition to making changes in the background color and other small things that do not alter the essence of what is written.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of using this mode?

The reading mode is practical when you are going to read a document and you need to focus only on what you are going to read. Another advantage is that if you send a Word file by mail or by an application with this mode activated, you will be able to prevent others from modifying what you put into it.

On the other hand, among the disadvantages of reading mode is the fact that the reader will not be able to correct an error that he sees in it. And as in the case of documents that are converted to PDF, where some already know how to violate the protection you have. The read mode, while protecting the editing of your document, cannot prevent others from making a copy and storing it in a different place.

Steps to enter and exit reading mode in Microsoft Word

If you are interested in activating the read mode in your file, you should first know the type of version of Microsoft Office you have, since depending on the version the steps vary. In general, the procedure is quite simple and comfortable even for users who are just starting to use it.

The reading view is a design for both computers and tablets, which adjusts the document to the size of the screen including the writing, images and tables that it contains.

In Office 2010

If you have an old version You should know that you have two options: put the read-only mode or restrict the formatting and editing of the document. To activate the first you must locate the Microsoft Office button and select the save tab. Then, you must locate the general options found within the tools section and enable the read-only section.

If this document is not the first time you have saved it and you already had a name assigned to it, then in order to use the reading mode you will have to assign it another name so that the action can be carried out.

With newer versions

If you are going to use a recent version To restrict the editing of a document, you must locate the Review section in the toolbar at the top of the screen. On the right side of the bar will be the restrict edition tab, when you click there you will have two blocking options.

In the second you can set the type of editing allowed to the document and place read-only or without changes. To confirm this action, you will be asked for a password; this part of the process is optional. Even if you do not put the password, it will still have a read-only format.

This option is very timely for when you want to read a document without distractions and with a broader view, similar to the formats of books. And it can be used in different devices.

How to protect a Word document so that it cannot be modified?

In Word you can convert the document into another format to ensure that there are no changes, however, there are already some methods that violate this security. The same happens in read mode, if you do not set a password you can expose your file to changes not authorized by you, since anyone can stop the reading function that you activated.

For this reason, we recommend that you enter a password when you activate this function and that you can remember the password you use or, if possible, write it down in a safe place. This will allow you to modify the document when the digits you used do not come to mind. If you lose or forget your password, you will not be able to recover it automatically in this program.