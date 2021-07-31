If you are a person who wants to see someone’s profile on Badoo, but you don’t want to create an account on the platform, we can offer you a couple of tricks that will allow you to do so, in a somewhat limited way, since Badoo will only show through the search engines the profiles of those users who have their account configured as public. Since the platform also allows you to configure your profile so that only registered users and with a certain profile can access your data.

Can I use the Badoo app without having an account?

Badoo establishes it among its community norms, people without a Badoo account will be able to view the content of public profiles, images, personal information, profile photo, but you will not be able to start conversations, play games within the platform and you will not be able to establish contact with users who do have an account, people without an account will only be able to see the contents.

I want to search for a Badoo profile, but I’m not registered. How do I do it?

There are a couple of tricks that you can use to enter this platform without having an account created, the first of them is doing a specific search through the Google search engine, in this case the search must be made up of a filter at the beginning to see only site content, the name of the person you want to find followed by the city where that person resides. So your search looks like this: “site: badoo.com María Madrid“.

In this way, the seeker it will return you the results that match the name you have written, who live in that city and whose information is contained in a profile on Badoo. So you can help yourself by looking at the profile photo and locating the person you are looking for.

The second trick has to do with copying a web address in your browser that will take you directly to the Badoo profile search engine, the address is the following https://badoo.com/es/contactos/spain/madrid/madrid/girls/age-18-60/ and it will work if your IP address is geo-located in the area of ​​Spain, which in this case is the country reflected in the address, if not, you must replace the country with the name of the country from which you connect and also replace the name of the city.

And there you can have at hand all the tools and filters by age, city, sex and interests of the registered people, just you must configure these filters to match the characteristics of the person you are looking for and apply them to see all the results and if the person you are looking for is registered in Badoo, surely you will be able to find them without problems.

Is it possible to search for someone else’s photos without being registered with Badoo?

Indeed, if what you want is to see the photos of a public profile on Badoo, you can use the Google search again, but this time you will use the image search engine.

Following the same technique of entering the Google filter, name of the person, followed by the country, then the city and this will show you all the results that meet the search criteria you have entered, this time Google will give priority to the images that are in the profile of that person

Find someone else’s private photos on Badoo

With this strategy you will be able to see the photos of a profile on Badoo even if this profile is blocked or set as private, the advantage of doing this is that you do not have to establish contact with the person, but if you must have access to a Badoo account and be logged into that profile, it can be anyone.

The first thing you should do is start a conversation with a Badoo profile of any person, when that person responds you must go to the folder where the secret photos are and press the button “Request Access”, the person will receive a notification that you are requesting access to view their profile photos, you will have to wait for that person to grant you permission to access this section, but once they do, you will be able to have access to the entire album of private photos of that profile.

Don’t ask for access to private photos, here’s the trick

If what you want is not to have to ask the other person for access to be able to see their private photos, then you will have to carry out the process from a computer and you will need a web browser. What you will do will be access the profile of the person you want to see, and in the address bar that appears at the top of the browser, you must add the following phrase without the quotes “#viewphotos“, hit the enter key and voila, wait for the profile page to load again.

With this you should be able to view all the photos that are configured as private of that profile, even if you have not asked permission to view them from that person.

What other tricks can I use when connecting to Badoo?

There are many tricks you can use to stay connected on this platform, from make attractive profile settings Until you find a way to get free premium Badoo, for absolutely nothing, here are some things you can do.

How can I verify a profile in this application?

For some time, Badoo has allowed its users to do a profile verification, this in order to prevent people from having false profiles or more than one profile within the platform and guarantee that all affiliated users are real and of quality.

If you want to verify your profile, you just have to access your account and go to your user profile page, it is advisable to do this from a desktop computer, since it is more comfortable and practical, when you are in your profile you will see a bar of menu on the right and you will see that it says “Verifications”, enter there and choose the way in which you want to verify your identity, you must choose between a photograph, a phone number, or if you want to verify yourself through a social network, those that are supported by the platform are Facebook, Instagram, Twitter . You can also use the superpowers of Badoo or credit card.

A verified profile it will generate more confidence in the people who visit it, since in some way this person has proven not only to be someone real, but that their data is also real and shows seriousness before the entire community of Badoo users, which is key and gives a lot of benefit if you want to be successful on this platform .

Badoo photos, where to find them once they are saved?

There are basically two ways we have to save a person’s photos on Badoo, since Badoo has a system that makes it difficult for people to download and save users’ photos in the traditional way by right clicking on the image and selecting the “Save Image” option.

Then you will have to do it another way. The first is if we are connected from the mobile, what you must do is access the profile of the person who has the photo you want to save, search for the photo and adjust it as best as possible to the screen of your mobile, here you must make a capture of screen and in this way you will have a copy of that photograph that you wanted to save stored in your mobile gallery.

The other way is to do it from the browser of a computer or laptop, you must also access the person’s profile and once you are in their photo gallery, select the one you want to save, if you can place the photo in full screen mode you will get a better result, then press the key “Print Screen” and this will take a screenshot of what is on your screen, after this just you must go to an image editing program such as Paint, which is integrated into all Windows computers and within the program press the key combination “Ctrl + V”, or go to the menu, edit and look for the option “Paste”, here the screenshot should appear with the Photo included, trim the edges you don’t need so that you only leave the photo you want to save and carry out the saving process from the “File” menu in the folder you want on your computer.

How do you know who likes your photos on Badoo?

Badoo has known how to maintain the privacy of the activity of its users, so we must use some techniques to find out who has liked or Match our photos within our profile, for this what we must do is look for the photo of Someone who calls our attention and like some of their photos, If this person has already liked one of ours, then a chat window will automatically open for us to make contact with that person, otherwise nothing will happen.

So if you suspect that someone might like you or you want to know exactly when a person has liked one of your photos, you should be the one to start liking all the people you see who can get your attention, as well when they do. do, you will receive a notification to chat with that someone who has given you a like.