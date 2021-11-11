This improves precision when measuring distance, calories and pace.

The database that the Apple Watch has is so immense that any user can perform any activity at any pace and intensity. That is why it is necessary to adapt the device to the necessary requirement of each one to offer data much closer to the level of activity. To get that, you have to calibrate Apple Watch and improve its accuracy.

Even if you think it is an established setting, the truth is that you can calibrate the smartwatch to improve the accuracy of your distance, pace and calories. This is a step that you can do as many times as you want, especially if you notice that the device is not reflecting the information as it should.

How to activate calibration and localization

The first step is to set the clock and activate that necessary calibration to measure all your activity at the end of the day. You have to make sure that the Apple Watch has the permission to monitor your location and that it can be calibrated correctly. To make sure it contains the necessary information, follow these steps:

On your iPhone, open the Settings app. Click on the section “Privacy“and then search”Location“. Make sure the “Location“. Scroll down and press “System services“. Make sure that “Displacement calibration“is activated.

It is a very simple route to follow and it will take very little to activate the option, so as soon as you do, you can proceed to the Apple Watch calibration.

How to calibrate the Apple Watch

To achieve this, you must follow a kind of ritual, since one of the steps is to do a short activity to calibrate the device. It’s okay if you can’t complete that workout in one go, you can always resume it every time you go for a walk or a run. The point is that you need meet a minimum time to set the clock. Before doing the activity, you have to follow these steps:

With your Apple Watch on, go to a clear, flat, open area where the GPS signal is good and the sky is clear. If you have an Apple Watch Series 2 or later version, you only need your Apple Watch. On the other hand, if you have an Apple Watch Series 1 or an earlier version, take your iPhone to have the GPS function available. Hold the iPhone In your hand or wear it on a mobile armband or belt. Open the Training app. To start, press “Walk or Run”. To set a goal, tap horizontal three dots icon. Walk or run at a normal pace for about 20 minutes.

You can do this last step at different speeds, since the accelerometer remembers your stride to continue calibrating.

Improve Accuracy for Training and Activity

The funny thing is that calibration not only adjusts the sensors of the Apple Watch, but also get better measurements both in the Training app and in Activity. All this is thanks to the greater precision that the watch has when it comes to displaying data about the exercise performed with the Apple Watch. This precision translates into a best estimate of calories, distance and movement.

Also important update your personal data in the Activity app on your iPhone to make the clock measurement more accurate. Data such as your height, weight, gender and age allow Apple Watch to better calculate the calories you burn or create plans more adapted to your physique. Simply go to the “My Watch” tab, go to the “Health” section and click on “Health Data”. From there you can edit all the information about yourself.

Apple Fitness +: everything you need to know about Apple’s sports service

How to get accurate measurements on your Apple Watch

There are other ways to improve measurements when calibrating Apple Watch. This is achieved both from the app and from the level of exercise you practice in your day to day. We are going to leave you certain keys so that your Apple Watch can measure better and offer you the most accurate information:

Activate Wrist Detection: This option can be found in the Activity app iPhone, which allows you to read your heart rate in the background and monitor your progress ‘Standing’ mode . If you do not activate it, the watch will not show you all these records. To prevent that from happening, go to the tab “ My watch “, click on” Code “and check that” Wrist detection ” it’s activated.

iPhone, which allows you to read your heart rate in the background and monitor your progress . If you do not activate it, the watch will not show you all these records. To prevent that from happening, go to the tab “ “, click on” “and check that” ” it’s activated. Measure your heart rate with a good strap fit: It is not necessary to have the watch neither too tight to the wrist nor too loose, but close enough so that you can measure the frequency more accurately when use the Train app of the Apple Watch. If you have a Series 3 or later, you can set your aerobic capacity level for the clock to measure the intensity of work in your heart.

of the Apple Watch. If you have a Series 3 or later, you can set your for the clock to measure the intensity of work in your heart. Choose the right workout: Taking advantage of the fact that the Train app has an infinity of sports disciplines, use the most appropriate one for the training you are going to do. If, for example, you are going to run away from home, choose the mode “ Running outdoors Do the same if you are going to run on a treadmill or on a stationary bike.

Do the same if you are going to run on a treadmill or on a stationary bike. Earn Movement and Exercise credits: Last but not least, is that the Apple Watch has credits to achieve if you meet the objectives of Movement and Exercise. To do this, you will have to walk or run at the same or greater intensity than a walk at a good pace. For every minute achieved, the Apple Watch will give you credits.

You already know how to calibrate your Apple Watch so that it has greater precision when measuring data. You just have to put it into practice and check if there is a difference after doing the process.

Related topics: Apple watch

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe