macOS has a file compressor and decompressor built into the system, all natively and regardless of whether you have macOS Monterey installed or an earlier version. It is an advantage, because it allows us to manage the famous ZIP files as soon as we start a newly purchased Mac. However, there is a small shortcoming: the ZIP format is the only one supported by this compressor.

What can we do if we download a compressed file in RAR format? Or do we receive it as an attachment by mail? RAR is a less used type of compression, but it is still present in networks. In this case we have to resort to a third-party application.





macOS for ZIPs, Unarchiver for everything else





There are several file des / compressors available on the Mac App Store, and the most veteran ones will surely remember the mythical Stuffit Expander. However for my part I am going to recommend an alternative called The Unarchiver, which you can install from the Mac App Store by clicking on this link.

The reasons why I prefer this program is because its developers keep it up to date, because of its compatibility with many compression formats and because it is free. By the way: no, no version of WinRAR for macOS. Or well, technically there is, although it lacks a graphical interface and must be used through the command terminal. It is not exactly the simplest thing in the world.





Once installed, The Unarchiver will show you the window with which it will ask you to activate compatibility with all the compressed file formats you want. My advice here is that activate all file types except ZIP, since in this case it is best to continue letting the native macOS compressor have control.

You may not have seen a compressed file in RAR format for a long time, it all depends on what you download from the internet. Anyway, if you ever come across one, you already know that your Mac can become a decompressor for this and other less common compression formats than ZIP.