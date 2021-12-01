Sing your heart out or host a great karaoke night with this new Spotify feature.

If you are a Spotify user and you like to keep up to date with the latest music trends and know all the hot songs, it may have been a hassle for a long time to have to Google the lyrics of the song to be able to follow it. Fortunately, since the end of this year 2021, Spotify is offering the real-time lyrics feature within the app.

You can enjoy this feature wherever you use Spotify, be it on your desktop, laptop, mobile device, or TV. The lyrics are played to the beat of the music, so you can follow it, to memorize the words or sing it at the top of your lungs. So without further ado we are going to tell you everything what you need to know to activate this function on any device.

How to use Spotify’s live lyrics feature

The lyrics are accessible to all Spotify users around the world, whether they use the free or premium version of the service. Basically every device Spotify is available on supports song lyrics, including iOS and Android devices, desktops, game consoles, and smart TVs.

All lyrics are provided by Musixmatch, a music data company. The company claims to have ** more than eight million lyrics in its catalog ** (the world’s largest live lyrics catalog), so it should be very strange to find a song on Spotify that has no lyrics. This feature was recently launched, specifically on November 18, 2021, so you may need to update your app or wait a bit if it is not yet available on your device.

How to use the lyrics function in the web version of Spotify

If you are one of those who use Spotify from your computer and want to enjoy this song, you just have to follow these steps:

Opens Spotify on your computer.

on your computer. Click on the song of your choice.

In the bottom menu, on the right of the screen, click the microphone icon.

The letters will be displayed in real time on the main Spotify panel.

How to activate this function in the Spotify mobile app

If you use the music service on your smartphone, you will also be able to see the lyrics of your favorite songs. This is what you should do:

Open the app Spotify on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Click on the song you want to hear.

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see the lyrics in real time.

from the bottom of the screen to see the lyrics in real time. Click on the lyrics of the song to open it in full screen.

When you’re done, hit the X in the upper right corner to exit the screen.

You can also do it on Spotify TV

The version of Spotify for smart TVs also offers you the possibility to activate this function. These are the steps you must follow to achieve it:

Open Spotify on your smart TV.

Click on a song.

Open the playback view.

Select the button letters at the bottom right of the screen.

at the bottom right of the screen. Song lyrics will now be displayed on the playback view.

With Spotify’s real-time lyrics feature, you can play your favorite songs and sing your lungs out. Whether you just want to hum the words alone in your room or you want to organize a karaoke party, these applications for iOS and Android can help you.

