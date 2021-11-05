When we talk about operating systems for computers, the best known and most used are MacOS and Windows, since provide good performance and they are very easy to use. Parallels is included with Macs, allowing you to use advanced features, and even install Windows from your Mac.

However, you probably don’t use it and are looking for a way to uninstall the Parallels application because you don’t need it or it takes up a lot of space. Here we will tell you how can you uninstall it and things you must keep in mind before doing this action.

What care should be taken before uninstalling Parallels?

When uninstalling a program on a computer, you must bear in mind that they can reach come up with a series of problems. One of these is that the files are not always completely erased and remain occupying space on your hard drive, to free up space, you can delete some emails or clean your computer with a professional cleaner.

No virtual machine file is working

When you uninstall Parallels, some files and programs may start to crash to the point that these programs will not open either. This happens because many of the computer applications are linked to Parallels and that is why when uninstalling it these do not work in the usual way.

What is the procedure to uninstall Parallels from your Mac?

One of the best Mac system features it is the ease of uninstalling the programs that we do not want to have on our computer. To delete it you have to enter System Applications, you will right click and click on ‘Delete’ and in this way the application will be eliminated.

Problems That Can Occur When Uninstalling Parallels from Mac and How to Fix Them

After you uninstall Parallels they will come up with a series of problems they are a nuisance. To avoid more problems, try to keep your Mac virus-free. Therefore, here we are going to show you what problems they are so that when they appear you can identify them.

The app runs in the background

When this program is uninstalled, some parts of the application are still on the system. So many times it’s going to start running or open in the background without your authorization to open it.

It is not removed from the trash

As Parallels is a program that comes with the PC system, it is always a problem when deleting it because in one way or another the data of this program is embedded in the system. No matter how much you try to eliminate them, the attempts are useless, and it always ends up being a chunk of the data in computer storage.

To find the Parallels files at your computer with Mac system, you can find the root folder. Once you find it, delete the files in the folder one by one.

They did not remove add-ons from the Mac system

Plugins or extensions are nothing more than other programs you have needed install Parallels for optimal performance. Therefore, after you delete it from the computer programs, these extensions will be there. It will be necessary that you also delete or uninstall them so that they do not continue to interfere with your PC.

This happens because as Parallels is a program to duplicate another system, the files of that system remain stored in the root folder and to be able to erase them completely you will have to look for this folder.

In case you have problems uninstalling Parallels on your device’s system, you will need to find information about the problem on the page of Mac operating system technical support.

In this website you will identify if the problem with the Parallels plugins is due to a system error, if it is by a kind of Malware or even if it is because Parallels cannot be uninstalled with anything.