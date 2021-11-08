The photographs taken with our iPhone are a very important part of our memories. Therefore, to know how to transfer photos from iPhone to computer it is essential to keep them safe, edit and share them. In this article we will look at four different methods to do it.

Methods to transfer photos from iPhone

Method 1: Transfer Photos from Windows Computer to iPhone

The newer versions of Windows, including Windows 11, treat the iPhone as if it were a storage item external. The typical USB that we connect to the computer, to understand each other. This is how we can transfer photos from the iPhone to our computer:

We will have to connect our device to the PC using the Lightning cable.

Open My Computer and search for the device “iPhone” or “iPhone from [y tu nombre]”.

There should be a folder called DCIM (which stands for Digital Camera Images) where you will find several more folders.

Each of these folders contains your photos, so open them all and take the photos where you keep all your photos.

Method 2: Use the Windows 11 Photos app





Windows 11 has a new app called Windows Photos that allows you to manage, store and import photos from your devices. In a similar way to how Photos in macOS does, it helps you manage your photo library. Follow these steps:

Make sure you have the latest version of iTunes on your PC, you can download it here.

Connect the iPhone to your computer and grant the necessary permissions requested by both computers (a message like “Do you want to trust this computer?” Appears).

Open the Microsoft Photos program and in the upper right corner click the Import button.

Choose the photos you want or select them all and press continue to copy the photos.

Method 3: Using the Apple, Google or Dropbox cloud





Regardless of whether you are on a Windows computer, a Mac or a computer that is not yours, you can access your photo library as long as you have it stored in a cloud. The most common are those of Apple, Google and Dropbox, although there are other services. You can use them like this:

Access your photos in the Apple cloud from iCloud.com. Enter your credentials and go to the Photos app, you can download the photos you want to your computer. You can also consult this tutorial on the subject.

With Google Photos installed on both devices, you will have to wait for them to sync.

Enabling the Dropbox photo sync function in the iOS app itself> Photos> Activate camera uploads.

Method 4: On a Mac with the Photos app





It is worth remembering that if you have a Mac, the most comfortable option is to use Photos. It is integrated into the system, with Apple services and also with iCloud. It works in the following way:

As soon as I finish transfer photos from your iPhone to your computer, you will have the corresponding files organized in different sections, places and dates.