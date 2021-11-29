One of the social networks that brings more entertainment to the public is TikTok. Besides just granting entertainment, it also you can get profit and fame thanks to the videos and content you upload to your profile. One of the most in-demand online jobs is being an Influencer or TikToker.

To receive a greater number of visitors to your TikTok account, a good method is by sharing your profile. The best recommendation is to display your TikTok profile through your Facebook account. If you don’t know how to perform this process correctly, right now we will explain how it is done in a few easy steps.

To achieve your goal, you should not complicate your life, since it is a really simple and fast to execute. There are two ways to do it and you can do the one that is most comfortable or most convenient for you. The first is by copying the link and pasting it directly and the second is by using the share button.

In order for you to carry out this procedure, you have to open your TikTok account on your mobile device or on your PC and follow the next steps:

Enters to the website from TikTok through your preferred web browser If you are not logged in to the website, you can use any of the available methods to log in In the upper right part you will see the photo you have in profile, you must go there and leave the mouse over it You will get several options, you must press the first one which is ‘View profile’ Now the next thing to do is go to the address bar or press the CTRL + L command There you will see the URL of your TikTok profile shaded. Now copy it in the traditional way or use the command CTRL + C Then you must go to your Facebook account, log in if it is closed and paste this link in a new publication in the news section or from a story.

That is the whole process that is due carry out through a computer or from a browser on a mobile. Just look for the link to your account and paste it into a Facebook post. It should be noted that you can also share it through Messenger.

From the TikTok app

In order for you to carry out this process through the app, you don’t have to do much. But if you haven’t done it before, well we recommend that you follow the steps that we will give you next:

From your mobile, access the TikTok app through the apps menu When they are on the main screen, look for your profile. This is located in the lower right There you will be in the ‘I’ section and you will be able to find 3 points in your profile From there you will have several options, you will only choose the one that says share profile Then, you can select from which app to share it, either from Facebook or from Instagram, you will do it from Facebook because it is what you are looking for

There is only one way to know or verify that one of the methods that we have seen previously worked. This is entering your Facebook account. First of all, you just have to open the app or enter from your PC through the website. If you have the new Windows 11 system you can enter from the app.

Then you have to go to the 3 points or the 3 bars that are in the upper right part. There you will choose access your Facebook profile. After you are logged into your wall, you will be able to view all the publications and photos that you have shared or posted on it.

In case it has worked successfully, the link to your TikTok account will be located right in the first place. If it didn’t work then just the last post posted or shared will appear for you in this section. If you did it for the stories, you can access through the Messenger app and verify that the link is in the story. If it is from the web you can verify this from the same profile.

To do it linking one or more social networks With your TikTok account you should not go through a too complicated or difficult process. Whether you are carrying out the process on the PC or through the app, you can follow the following steps:

Enter the TikTok app Then head over to your profile. From the app it is located in the lower right side Once you are there, click on ‘Edit profile’ There it will say ‘Add Instagram to your profile’ and the option for the Facebook account will also appear Then just follow the steps that you are asked to carry out to link your Facebook account

When both accounts are already linked, you will achieve that every time you upload a video on TikTok, this be shared simultaneously on your Facebook account too. It is recommended that you do it from your entertainment account so as not to mix it with your personal or work account, it is recommended that you open a second Facebook account.

In the same way, you can also link with other social networks such as Instagram or YouTube. With this you will be able save you a great deal of time and you will upload everything from a single network and not from several. However, whenever you want, you can unlink both accounts when you no longer need them together.