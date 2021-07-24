While in the case of Android users, the Google operating system, it is usually quite common to have a Google Drive account to store the most important information in the cloud and have it on all devices, for the mere fact of creating an Apple ID, the signature includes free iCloud storage. Y, If you have recently purchased any of their products, such as an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac, it is quite likely that you are interested in moving all your data from Google Drive to iCloud.

And it is that doing this has many advantages, such as synchronization in the native applications of iOS, iPadOS, macOS and the rest of operating systems, or the possibility of accessing the files in a very simple way if you have several devices or even from the iCloud.com web portal if they are not Apple products. For this same reason, We are going to show you how to transfer your data and files from Google Drive to iCloud from different scenarios.

<br>



Know more: How to move data and files from iCloud to Google Drive



Transfer your data from Google Drive to iCloud from a computer

The most recommended way to transfer files for the convenience it involves is to work from a computer, either using the official programs for them or from the corresponding web pages. The steps vary slightly depending on the type of equipment, so we will show you how to do it in each case.

Move files using a Mac

If you have a Mac computer, the steps to make the transfer in question are simpler considering that macOS is integrated by default with iCloud Drive. But nevertheless, In order to make the file transfer easier, it is highly recommended that you download and install Google Drive for macOS, because in this way you can speed up the steps and make copies without using the browser.

Once the program is downloaded and installed on the Mac, you must sign in with your Google account in order to access the service. Afterwards, the files and folders you have in the cloud with your computer will be automatically synchronized, and will be displayed in a shortcut on the left side of the Finder on macOS. With this in mind, to migrate your data and files from Google Drive to iCloud, just you must follow these steps:

Open Finder on your Mac and, on the left side, select the access called «Google Drive». Enter the folder where your files are located to be copied, usually “My Drive”. Select all files that you want to move to iCloud Drive with the mouse. Right click and, in the options menu, select “Copy”. Now, on the left side of Finder, select “iCloud Drive”. Choose the location where you want to save your files. Step into it and when you’re ready click with the right mouse button and select «Paste». The files will appear instantly and little by little they will be uploaded to iCloud. When this process is finished, you will be able to access them from all your devices.

<br>



Know more: How to Transfer Your Photos from iCloud to Google Photos



Move your files using iCloud for Windows

If you have a Windows PC, you can also transfer files without using the browser. However, the process is somewhat more cumbersome considering that you must download and install on your computer both Google Drive for Windows What iCloud for Windows, so that you can access iCloud Drive directly from the file explorer.

Download iCloud for Windows

Open the file explorer Windows and, on the left side, select the access called «Google Drive». Enter the folder where your files are located to be copied, usually “My Drive”. Select all files that you want to move to iCloud Drive with the mouse. Right click and, in the options menu, select “Copy”. Now, on the left side of the file explorer, select “iCloud Drive”. Choose the location where you want to save your files. Step into it and when you’re ready click with the right mouse button and select «Paste». The files will appear instantly and little by little they will be uploaded to iCloud. When this process is finished, you will be able to access them from all your devices.

Once the installation is done, say that, and allow file synchronization in both cases. With this done, both a shortcut to Google Drive and another to iCloud Drive will appear on the left side of the Windows file explorer, and

<br>



Know more: 7 cool things Google apps do on an iPhone but not on Android



Transfer your files without installing anything

In the event that you prefer not to install any program on your computer, say that You can also transfer your data using the browserAlthough it is a somewhat more complicated process and you will have to visit several web pages at the same time. If in spite of this you are interested, these are the steps you should follow:

Open any browser on your computer and enter Google Drive. You will need to sign in with your Google account in order to access your cloud drive. Select all the files and folders you want to copy to iCloud, then choose at the top the option «Download». When the download is complete, open in another tab or window the iCloud website and log in with your Apple ID. In the start menu, select the option called “iCloud Drive” to access all your files in the cloud. Using the icon at the top or dragging the files to the window, upload your content from Google Drive previously downloaded. They will automatically sync and be available on all your devices.

How to move files from Google Drive to iCloud from an Android mobile or an iPhone

In the event that you do not have a computer or prefer for some reason to transfer files, say that it is also possible, although it is true that it can be a somewhat more cumbersome process in some cases. In this sense, say that you will be able to perform the migration of the files from both Android and iOS by following these steps:

If you want to transfer your data from Android, you must first download all the information you want from Google Drive on your device, for which you can use the official application for free available on Google Play. Then, to upload the files there is no specific application, so you will have to follow the same steps that we have shown previously to do it from a browser: open the iCloud website From your mobile, go to the iCloud Drive cloud and upload from there all the files you need to sync.

To transfer information from an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch you will have to download the application from Google Drive, available for free in the App Store. With it installed, you can easily choose the files you need from your Google account and download them to your device with iOS or iPadOS. If you also want them to be saved in iCloud Drive so that they are synchronized with all your Apple products, you will only have to choose that location when saving the documents through the Files application, and they will automatically be saved in the Apple cloud.

<br>



Know more: How to Fully ‘Google’ Your iPhone



In this way, as you may have seen, Switching to iCloud from Google Drive may be a bit tricky at first, but it’s really worth it taking into account the great advantages that the Apple cloud has. In addition, as soon as you have made the change, you can free these files from Google Drive or use it as external storage with your new products, because thanks to the applications it is still possible to synchronize the data with iOS, iPadOS or macOS.