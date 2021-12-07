Siri is a virtual assistant, it can execute actions within a device via voice command. This application is very useful for people who see comfort in using voice commands to do normal activities on their devices instead of doing it manually.

Many people often have doubts about this assistant or help application, this application can perform many tasks without major problem; however, you may have difficulty executing activities if you enter sites not compatible with your operating system.

What versions of MacOS allow you to talk to Siri without any problem?

If you want to make use of this virtual assistant from your MacOS, you should know which versions can process this application without problems; if your device is not shareable with Siri you can present errors in application processes or problems at startup, that is, the installation. Currently, the computers that are compatible with Siri are:

MacBook Pro (15-inch; 2018).

MacBook Pro (13-inch; 2018. Four Thunderbolt 3 ports).

MacOS Air (Retina; 13-inch; 2018).

iMac Pro.

How can you use Siri with a MacOS system?

In order to use Siri on your MacOS, you must activate the use of the virtual assistant; whenever a Mac computer is started for the first time, a window is displayed that asks the user whether or not you want to activate this wizard. In case you rejected the virtual assistant the first time, you can activate it and start the Siri assistant functions again.

To activate Siri, go to ‘System Preferences’ and select ‘Siri’; You will see a window that shows the Siri icon and underneath the option ‘Activate Consult Siri’ next to a box that you must press. Among the things Siri can do are:

Offer information about the weather.

Answer specific questions, such as ‘What time is it in Ireland?’

It can open programs and applications that are on your computer.

You can answer questions based on results found on the web.

It can play music and select the artist you indicate.

You can schedule events on the calendar and set alarms.

It can answer questions about the information on your Mac device.

Using Touch Bar

MacOS devices that include the Touch Bar, this little line at the top of the keyboard; they can offer greater ease of access to applications or device settings. One of the functions that can be performed through the Touch Bar is the activation of the virtual assistant Siri; Just by pressing the assistant icon on the Touch Bar, you can access its functions.

The Touch Bar can be customized in case the default shortcuts do not include the virtual assistant, go to ‘System Preferences’ and then to ‘Keyboard’, then go to the ‘Customize Control Strip’ section to see the functions that you can adapt to Touch Bar.

What are the most common problems when using Siri on MacOS?

Siri cannot always work correctly, some problems may arise when entering Siri or when asking you any questions. First of all, remember that Siri works with internet connection, connection interruption is a common cause of Siri activity errors.



Sometimes Siri can present what appear to be problems, but are actually configuration errors; Remember that Siri has many options that you can activate or deactivate, you can enter the settings and select Siri to see its settings and make sure that the functions you expect it to perform are activated

What to do when Siri doesn’t hear or understand you?

Siri works through voice commands, in the virtual assistant settings you can find the option for it to start its functions when listening to ‘Hey Siri’, so they are just saying that phrase at a high volume (audible to the equipment) you can make siri answer your questions and run the activities what you ask.

In case Siri does not hear you when you speak, first make sure that the virtual assistant is activated; You should also make sure that there is no object covering the microphone of the equipment because this can prevent your voice from being heard clearly by Siri, so it won’t be able to do what you ask. Remember to also speak in a high tone of voice and preferably at a distance not too far from the microphone.

In case Siri hears you, but does not understand you, it may be due to an error within the settings of this virtual assistant; You can access ‘System Preferences’ by pressing the apple icon and then selecting ‘Siri’ to access your preferences and configure the wizard’s language, you must make sure that the specified language be the same one in which you are speaking.

Remember also that Siri has certain specifications regarding the voice commands it receives; you must speak clearly and slowly, with a high tone of voice but without shouting. Do not ask complex questions, do not forget that Siri does not know how to detect punctuation marks in voice commands, therefore, you will have to tell it where these go if you want Siri to write a message ‘Hello, I have a problem, I need you to come period’ .

Why doesn’t Siri close automatically after I ask for something?

The most frequent cause for which the Siri virtual assistant does not close its services after having asked for something, may be due to something wrong within the equipment; restarting it is usually the solution to this problemSince if you haven’t restarted your computer in a while, it may become a bit slow and prevent some applications from working normally.