In all fields of life it is very important to protect personal information or personal files. This is why the developers of Windows 10 incorporated the login function through passwords to the operating system. Thanks to this function, all users will have their computer data well protected.

Just as there are people who like to use passwords in their Windows user, there are people who do not like to use this feature. If you want to remove the password to log in to your computer that has Windows 10, keep reading. Because next we will show the benefits of removing this password and some other things related to that such function.

What are the benefits of starting your computer without the need for a password?

Disabling the login through a password in Windows 10 brings multiple benefits, which are important for you to know. One of the biggest benefits is that improves computer performance, but there is also another. Pay attention to both:

Immediate start

When a password is designated to be able to log in as a Windows user, the system does not boot immediately. If not, it only starts the main functions and enables the processes to set the access password. When the computer has no password the system starts immediately.

Thanks to this, the system you will have no problem executing certain functions and it will automatically report another benefit which is the optimization of the computer’s performance.

Improve the performance of your PC

Once the automatic login function is activated, the computer will perform better because all the system processes will start immediately. It should be noted that another thing that helps the operation of the computer is to disable the automatic lock.

What methods can you use to disable password startup of your Windows 10?

Since Windows 10 there are several ways to activate automatic startup without password. They turn out to be at least three, which are using registry editor, with Autologon and of course also from the famous control panel.

With the registry editor

The registry editor is a Windows 10 program that the system has. With this program it is possible to modify certain configurations within the system, including the automatic login. Here’s how to change this type of configuration:

Press the ‘Windows’ key together with the ‘R’ keyboard button In the window that will open, put the code ‘regedit’ Inside the registry editor you will find the section ‘HKEY / LOCAL / MACHINESoftwareMicrosoftWindows / NTCurrentVersionWinlogon’ Once in the designated section, it will change the value called ‘AutoAdminLogonp’ to the number ‘1’ Then, move on to modify the value called ‘NombreDelDominioDedeterminado’ to the name that your team receives Finally, make a change in the value ‘DefaultPassword’, to specify your password in a single value, save the changes and restart the computer

From the control panel

The previous sub topic explained how to enable automatic login from the registry editor, which is very complicated. Now, it will show how to enable automatic login from the control panel:

Enter the control panel from the Windows start menu Then, go to the ‘Accounts / Users’ section Then click where it says ‘Change password’ Just in the new window that will appear, place the current password and in the box where the new password should be placed, you will leave the box blank Finally, save the changes

The next time you turn on the computer, the session will start automatically. Within the control panel you can also disable automatic repair, a function that sometimes often slows down your computer.

It should be noted that if you want to enjoy the latest Windows features, you can upgrade to Windows 11. This system has been completely redesigned, improvements in audio and video quality have been implemented and it is compatible with the ‘Android’ mobile system applications.

Autologon

With Auto Login password can be withdrawn so that the computer can start automatically. Pay attention to how the process is done:

Turn on your computer Press the ‘Windows’ key together with the ‘R’ keyboard button In the small window that will appear, you must place the code ‘netplwiz’ The next thing is to choose the user whose password will be removed Once you have it selected, uncheck the box that says ‘Require password to log in’ When unchecking the box, click on ‘OK’

This is another of the ways in which automatic start can be activated, it could be said that it is one of the simplest processes. In case you get to have problems with this process, you would have to consult the Windows technical support.

With sleep modes

When we talk about sleep modes We refer to the options that Windows makes available to you so that you can decide how often the computer will go into sleep. See how to activate automatic login from here:

Press the battery-shaped icon on the taskbar Then, click where it says ‘More power options’ Then, select the option ‘Require password on reactivation’ At the bottom, you will see an option that says ‘Change to current password’ you just press it Finally, enter the current password of the computer, leave the other boxes blank and save the changes

How can you re-enable password startup on your computer?

If one day you want to reactivate the login of your user by means of a password, you just have to follow the same process of the aforementioned step but this time you are going to create a password. Making a new password will immediately disable automatic login.