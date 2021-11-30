Today, Gmail accounts are the emails that almost everyone uses. This is because together with Gmail you can enjoy all the features of the Google search engine. Also, one of the things about this email is that you can change the recovery number.

The Gmail recovery number is used to reset your password in case you forgot it. In short, we will show you how to view your recovery data in Gmail, how to change the Gmail recovery number, and how to place an email as a means of recovery.

Where can you see your account recovery data in Gmail?

The recovery data for your Gmail account can be viewed from the Gmail website and also from the mobile phone application. Next, we will show you in detail how view this type of data from the Web and from the mobile phone application. Stay tuned:

From the mobile app

From the application for mobile phones you should not do many things, you only have to execute about seven steps. These steps will be shown in the following:

Find the Gmail app Open the Gmail app Select your account and choose the option ‘Manage Google account’ Then, enter your email password to access your Google account Within the menu of your Google account, enter the ‘Security’ section Within the ‘Security’ section scroll slowly to the bottom until you reach where it says ‘Ways to verify your identity’ Select this option and you will immediately see the recovery phone

There in the management of the Google account, you can change your Gmail password in order to provide more protection and even see the devices on which you have logged in. From there, you will see everything related to control your Google account with updated data.

With the official website

In case your device is a computer, it would be your turn check this type of data from the Gmail website. The following will show all the steps that must be carried out for this process:

Turn on your computer Open the web browser Access the website of Gmail login Enter your password and your email On the Gmail website, press the icon with your profile picture and choose the option ‘Manage Google account’ Enter your Google account password to manage it The next thing is to click on the ‘Security’ section that is on the left hand side of the monitor Now scroll down, until you reach a section that says ‘Ways to verify your identity’. At the bottom you will see the current Gmail recovery phone

To change this phone number you just have to press it, put your access password and then click on the pencil next to the current phone number. Then, put in the new phone, enter the code that will come to the phone and the number will be saved.

This is the way in which the recovery phone number for Gmail is changed from the computers with Windows system or Mac. It should be noted that with Gmail you can create automatic responses using a PC or a cell phone.

What should you do to add or change your Gmail recovery number?

Since you know how to see the phone number For Gmail recovery, all you need to do is learn how to change it. For this, you just have to enter your Gmail account:

Press your account logo Go to ‘Manage your account’ Then go to the ‘Security’ section In ‘Security’ you will go to where it says ‘Ways to verify your identity’ In there, select the current phone number or click on ‘Add’ in case you don’t have one To finish, enter the phone number you want, wait for the code, place the code in your Google account and everything will be ready

What is the number you should use?

It is recommended that you use a phone number of your property or someone close to you. It could be the phone number of your dad, your brother, or anyone you trust. We say this as a precaution, lest someone try to steal your Gmail account with that phone number.

How can you put an email as account recovery information?

Google lets you put an email to recover your account. If you want to place this kind of thing, you have to: