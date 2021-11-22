Twitter is one of the very interactive social networks, it is widely used to share points of view or opinions and also to publish the most relevant news of the events of world society. Some Tweets are accompanied by images and videos. Some of these videos are usually interesting and funny.

IPhone

Your iPhone device is designed with more advanced technology and allows you to perform functions, you can share videos from other networks. You can also download Twitter videos to your mobile very easily. To correctly share a Twitter video using your iPhone, open Twitter, locate the video, click on it and in the drop-down menu choose the Tweet video option, you will see the icon of a pen and the link will be copied to the video. You write your Tweet and paste the link. Remember to check and make sure that the link is copied properly. Then click on Tweet.

Android

Although your Android device is not as advanced as the iPhone, it also allows you to share your Twitter videos. The first thing you should do is open the Twitter application, select the video and click on the share icon. There you must copy the link of that Tweet, and modify it by pasting it in the URL, proceed to write a text for that Tweet and then click on Tweet. It is very important that in the link you delete aspects like “? S = 20” and instead write “/ video / 1”. That way, you can share the video without retweeting.

Computer

From your computer you can also get the most out of your Twitter account. You can upload videos to Twitter from your PC. And also share Twitter videos correctly, open your preferred browser, log into your Twitter account, locate the video with the Tweet, click on the video you want to share, clicking with the right button and you will get the option to Copy the address of the video. When copying that URL of the video you must add “/ video / 1” at the end. You write a text before the video link, tap and click Tweet.

You can also share your Twitter videos on other platforms or social networks like Facebook. In fact, this Facebook platform is characterized by the reproduction of videos that users upload. Here you can link your Facebook profile to your Twitter account. If you want to share a Twitter video that you found interesting, on your Facebook, the first thing you should do is:

You enter your Twitter application, choose the video and click on the Share icon. There you select the option of the Facebook news section, insert a text or title and then click on Publish. If you want to share it to a particular contact you choose the Messenger option.

Another of the social platforms where it is very common to share videos from other networks is WhatsApp. You will be interested to know that in this application you can share Twitter videos. It is not complicated at all, if you follow the steps that we will give you, you will do it without complications.

You enter your twitter app, click on the video to share. Later, click on the share icon which is located at the bottom, you choose the platform on which you will share it, in this case WhatsApp and choose the contact and click on send. By opening the link they will be able to see the video on the Twitter platform.