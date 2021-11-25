It seems our estimates were correct: the highly anticipated Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 Mini, also known outside of China as Xiaomi 12X, with model number 2112123AG, would be presented together at an event on December 12. Twelve of twelve, you can already write it down on your calendar.

The date is supported by the popular Digital Chat Station leaker. The information, collected by MyDrivers, indicates that the next Xiaomi 12 will also be the company’s first smartphone to wear the first chipset of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform, while the Xiaomi 12X would opt for a Snapdragon 870.

Not every month we witness a generation change and Xiaomi seems to be taking care of everything related to the main model with a lot of zeal. But, although it is the Xiaomi 12 that raises the most expectations, it is the Xiaomi 12 Mini or 12X that is making headlines lately.

And maybe it’s because of that turn of the tables, that bet to return to a more contained inch, more typical of 2018 terminals.

With a 628 ” AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FullHD + resolution, it does not seem that the new Xiaomi 12X is going to be a great innovation within the company’s terminal template, but it is clear that it is an attractive alternative For those who do not yearn, year after year, the mobile with the largest screen.

It is also expected to comprise a triple rear camera with 50 MP main sensor, 20 MP front camera, 5,000 mAh battery compatible with 67 W fast charging —while the normal model will bet on a new standard—, fingerprint reader and advanced connectivity (dual-band WiFi, NFC, 5G and Bluetooth 5).