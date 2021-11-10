The memojis of the apple brand They are one of the most representative elements of this company and those that all Android devices lack. It is a luxury that only iPhone and iPad users can afford, and that can share your memojis via Instagram and / or WhatsApp, for example. Today we will show you how you can do it.

How to share a video of a Memoji on Instagram from iPhone?

Memojis are basically custom emojis of ourselves that may or may not be animated. This item is only available for users using an Android device as we have already mentioned; but this does not mean that they are limited to using it, because people can share your memojis on any social network, like Instagram for example, either through Instagram Direct, in your feed or in Instagram Stories.

To publish it in your stories so that everyone can see how funny this animated world is, it is very easy. It goes without saying that you must have an iPhone or iPad device and that they are not very old devices, since it is only available for the iPhone X series of phones, the iPhone 11 (in all its versions) and those that follow. ; furthermore, try have the Instagram app updated to its latest version, to avoid inconveniences.

What do you do to put a Memoji on an Instagram story?

Having said the above, then continue reading the steps that we give you right away, this method will be valid for both iPhone and iPad, although we refer to the mobile phone:

The first and foremost thing is to create your personalized memoji or if you already have it ready, you can skip this first step. Then, you will go to the messaging app on your iPhone device, here touch the option to send a new message. At the bottom, you select your memoji (which should already be created), also select the animoji option and finally save. After you have recorded, click on the arrow icon and this will make your memoji appear at the top; Also try to touch the memoji itself for this. You look for the share symbol on your device and it will open a window with several options, we are interested in selecting the one that says “Save video”. Finally, you go to the Instagram app and pretend you were going to share a story. Here, all you have to do is select the video you just saved and you will have your memoji uploaded to Instagram Stories.

How to add other Emojis in photos and videos for Instagram stories?

In case you want add an emoji to one of your photos or videos to later share them through Instagram stories, it will be necessary to edit. Fortunately, iPhone devices with their own applications that bring photos and videos by default, have editing options.

In the first case, you would have to record the video or take the desired photo, but first you will have to place the desired emoji for it:

Select the star symbol and then tap the “Emoji” option. You can touch the emoji you want for your video (or photo) or you can also drag it to place it in your preferred place. Also remember that by pinching or rotating your fingers, you can change its size and orientation, respectively. Then close the window that was opened to be able to insert the emoji. When you have everything ready, just touch the corresponding button to record the video or take the photo.

For upload your custom media file to Instagram StoriesYou will do the same as you always do, but obviously you select the photo or video that you have recently created.

In the second case, you already have your content created and saved in your gallery, so you just have to select and edit it; finally, it remains to upload it to Instagram stories.

On which social networks can a Memoji be shared in a message?

Memojis can not only be shared through Instagram Stories, but can also be send memojis by message, This is equivalent to any messaging application that our iPhone cell phone has. Among the most important and prominent where we can share stickers is WhatsApp and Telegram.

WhatsApp and Telegram

The steps that we will give you here will be valid for these messaging applications, which are the most common, but already flat, it works equally well for any other you have, because the process is the same:

Within the messaging application of choice, choose the chat of the person to whom you want to send the memoji. On the keyboard of your phone, open the emojis option and then scroll to the end from the entire list to locate your created memojis. When you locate them, select the one you want to send and that’s it. If by chance a specific one does not appear, press the button with the three dots to see the other options.

Keep in mind that for this you must have already created the memoji so that it appears in your chat bank.

How do you edit a previously created Memoji?

If you wish by chance edit a memoji that you already have created, the process will be very easy and you will not have complications, to do this follow the following steps: