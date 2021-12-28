Motorola would have its new foldable device in its hands, the Razr 3 that would come to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Huawei P50 Pocket.

Flip phones are the future, but at the moment there aren’t many options to choose from. Few manufacturers have dared with this new way of understanding mobile devices, but it seems that more and more companies have folding among their plans for the future.

At first, the manufacturer that bet the most on folding was Samsung with its two proposals with different formats. The arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold made other companies dare to launch their own devices and one of these companies was Motorola.

Motorola’s way of understanding folding was to create a device that was reminiscent of the past in a completely new format, thus the Motorola Razr was born. This device came for the most nostalgic, but with an interior for users who look to the future.

Motorola stayed in the shadows as Samsung rolled out new generations of its foldable devices, but the slumber seems to be over. The company itself has confirmed that it would already be preparing its new Motorola Razr 3. This device would become one of the main competitors of the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Of course, 2022 aims to be a year in which manufacturers of mobile devices join the bandwagon of folding. We have already seen the different announcements in recent weeks, Huawei already has a folding shell in its hands that would be the Huawei P50 Pocket.

Motorola could be late to the game of folding with this new generation, but everything will depend on the way in which they bet on this format and the way in which they are able to enhance their new folding.

At the moment the only thing we can do is wait to see and know what the Motorola ones have in hand with their new Razr 3, although the rest of the competitors will also have to be taken into account.