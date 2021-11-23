Google Drive is a kind of web page to host files of any format. This platform was created by Google, it is completely free and everyone with a Gmail account you can create a google account Drive. Using Google Drive, many host web pages because the service is free and even stable.

The vast majority of people who create a Google Drive account do so to host documents, WhatsApp backups, and their gallery photos. This type of data can be shared with the people you want. We will show you shortly how to share files on Google Drive easily from a mobile phone.

How to share a single file on Google Drive?

There are several ways to to share a single file in Google Drive, since the platform offers you different options. So that you are more oriented with everything, it is important that you know these methods to share files:

Specific file sharing

Public file sharing

File sharing via link

These are the three ways you can share files that are hosted on your Google Drive account. With the option of ‘Sharing with specific users’ you will select the users you want and the file will be sent by email.

The ‘Sharing of files publicly’ consists of a link which everyone can access. The ‘Share by link’ consists of a single link that only some people can have, only these people will you give access. The number of people is limited.

Those Google Drive sharing methods work for any type of file, including images that you upload from your computer or other device. Also, it works if you want to share only one file. Now, pay attention to the process for sharing a single file:

Enter the Google Drive web or in the mobile app Log in Find the file you will share Press the 3 dots icon In the options that will be displayed, choose the one that says share Choose how you will share that file Select the users with whom you want to share it or take the link and send it to whom you want to send the file and everything will be ready

What should you do to share many files at the same time on Google Drive?

Just as you can share a single file from Google Drive, you can also share multiple files at the same time. There are two ways to share multiple files at the same time. Follow the instructions that we will give you soon so that you can learn to share files by selecting them one by one:

Enter the Google Drive website or the application Open the folder where the files are Select one of the files Then select the others Go to the top of the screen Press the option ‘Share’ Choose how you will share it and carry out the action

In this way, several files are shared in Google Drive by selecting each one of them individually. Now see how share files on Google Drive making a specific folder:

Enter Google Drive Log in Create a new folder Take the files that you will send together and put them in this new folder Then select the folder Select the ‘Share’ option Choose how you will share the folder and carry out the action

How to share forms from Google Drive?

Within the Google Drive platform, you can create forms and you can also share these types of forms. There are two ways to do it, let’s see what they are:

To specific users

To share Google Drive forms only with a specific user, you must only do 4 extremely simple things which you will see:

Login to your Google Drive account Find yourself in the forms section Select the form you want to share Choose the option ‘Add collaborators’ Then, select the option ‘Invite people’ Then, press where it says ‘Add Editors’ What you will have to do now is enter each of the email addresses of your collaborators and press send. In this way the process would end

Sending the file publicly

If you want to send this form publicly, you cannot add any type of collaborators, but you will have to share the file directly. By sending the file directly, no one will be able to edit it:

Find the form Choose the option ‘Share’ Select the option ‘Get link’ Choose the option ‘Public link’ Finally, select the option ‘Done’ and go on to send that link to the people you want

How to solve the blocking of files sent from your Google Drive?

Sometimes Google Drive locks files that you have shared with others so that almost no one can access them. The only thing that can be done in those cases is to reduce the permission of the users:

Reduce the number of users with permissions

There is a way to share files through a link within Google Drive that only allows 100 people to access the file. When this limit is passed, Google Drive will automatically lock the file to protect it.

The only way to fix this problem is removing their permission on the file to certain users so that Google Drive unlocks the file to other people.