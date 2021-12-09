The Catalan city joins others such as Madrid or Zaragoza and launches a complete public transport application for its citizens that makes life easier for Barcelona users.

Large populations such as the case of Barcelona need to have applications that offer a complete vision of all the public transport offers you have.

Google maps It offers many advantages and helps when it comes to locating ourselves and finding the fastest way to get to a point, but the famous map application is lame when it comes to offering some specific points of each city.

The transport application that has been launched today and that comes from the hand of the company Boira Development, has also been responsible for similar apps in Madrid and Zaragoza. If you want to download the application, you can do it from here.

Thanks to Open Data, the app is fed with real-time data on the status of your public transportation, thus offering accurate results to your millions of citizens.

Regarding the functions it has, includes:

Subway: the application offers us the actual arrival times at each station, apart from a complete map of the city with small animations. It also has the simplest or fastest routes if you want to establish two points (departure and arrival), prices and future schedules.

Bus: as in the previous case, we have at our disposal the bus schedules, something similar to the one that already exists Next Bus app, all the maps of the network and their schedules. It also offers us to be able to save those stops that we use the most in favorites.

Rodalies: this neighborhood also shows us its full map, schedules and prices.

Bicing: it also gives us the possibility of knowing the degree of occupation of the bicycle stations, as well as the possibility of saving your favorites as favorites.

This new app has a free service and one called VIP offering an ad-free experience. Their prices range from 2.29 euros per month to a single payment of 15.99 euros annually.