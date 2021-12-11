If you want to create a group on WhatsApp and send invitations through your iPhone, you should know that this process is very simple and here in this article we will tell you all the methods you can use for it.

If you want create a WhatsApp group through your iPhone, but you do not want to add any contact that you have, for this you can apply the following trick that we will show you below. As we already know, to create a WhatsApp group it is mandatory that you add a person, even if it is.

So, pretend you are going to create a group and add a person you trust, you can use your mother or best friend. Once you have it created, you will have to remove the person from the group. Then, when you delete the person, you will be left alone in the group and as an administrator. Later, you will only have to use the invitation link and send it to other people, but in this case what we want is to create the group without any of your contacts. Then you can send it only in those chats you have with people you do not have registered or send it through Facebook. Later we will explain in more detail how you can do everything that we just mentioned.

How can you get the group link from your iPhone?

To obtain the link of a group on WhatsApp and share it with other people, it is very simple, but it should be noted that for this you have to be administrator of said group, since if you are not, you will not get this option. Then to get the link you will only have to follow the steps that we will leave you below.

First of all, locate the WhatsApp application on your iPhone and open it. Once you are inside the application, look for the group from which you want to get the link. Open and chat and at the top click on the name of the group. Next, you will get all the information about the group, such as the profile photo that you can change if you wish, and if you slide a little more there will be other options below, including that of adding participants. Then, you will have to select the section that says participants, and finally, in the option that says invite the group through a link. Here you can see the link that you can copy and save to use later. Later we will tell you how you can share this link.

What are the steps to share the invitation link to your WhatsApp group?

Once you get the group link, to share it you can do it through the methods that we will show you below.

The first option to share the WhatsApp group link is sending it through Facebook. You can send it, either by a private message to one or more people or if you want anyone to join you can even place it as a publication and so the other people if they want to join the group will only have to click on it.

This is very useful when it comes to meeting more people, It can also be of great help for example if on your Facebook you are a member of a fanpage, or group and you want WhatsApp to also have a group where they share information related to a specific topic, and for this, just paste the link and the other people they can join the group.

To share it on WhatsApp

The second method for share invite link of a group on WhatsApp, is by sending it by message to your other contacts on Facebook and if you have a chat with other numbers to which you have not registered, you can also send them the link.



And finally, you can share the link in your WhatsApp status, and only the contacts that you have can be joined to it, and in the same way as on Facebook, you will only have to click on the link.

To add new contacts to your WhatsApp group with your iPhone, it is very simple to do just follow the next steps: