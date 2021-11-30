Discord is an application that brings together video game lovers and that provides a series of options for users to have another varied form of entertainment. Among these functions is music playback using Spotify. If you still don’t know how to do it, keep reading this guide.

What do you need to do to be able to link your Spotify account with Discord?

Most of the popular applications in the world have allowed the synchronization of their accounts with other platforms, this is a factor that increases the number of users on both networks. Therefore, it is not strange to see that people who use YouTube share the videos on Discord and promote their brand in other spaces.

Likewise, Discord allows you to synchronize the profiles of its users with Spotify. This is not only for the user to listen to the music of this platform with the Discord application, but it can share it with a friend or a group of people. They can even listen to the same music in real time.

In the Spotify app you can find videos, music and podcasts, which people who are on the same server as you may like. For link your Spotify profile to Discord You must have the accounts of both platforms open and from Discord link them through the connections section.

From Discord and its permissions

If you already have both profiles open, from Discord You must look for the section connect accounts and you will see all the options that you have in the application, in this case you have to choose the green icon with three black curves that symbolize Spotify.

Once the two platforms are synchronized, you can establish the permissions that you will grant in Discord, this also depends on whether you have a Paid account or not. Also, if you have a paid account but the people with whom you will share the reproductions have the free version, when she listens to the commercials you will not hear anything.

With Spotify settings

If you don’t have a Spotify account and a friend on Discord wants to listen to music with you from that music platform, you can open an account before starting the link. It is recommended that when performing this process, you start the session of both platforms from the same computer.

If you started syncing without opening Spotify profile, do not worry. When you choose the option of the green icon with the black curves to connect your accounts, Discord will automatically redirect you to open your profile on Spotify.

At the end of this process you will be able to choose if you want to put the music you listen to in your status or in your profile. If you have already shared music from this platform in other applications, it will not be very complicated with Discord.

How to use Spotify linked music playback on Discord?

If you and your friend, or the group of people with whom you plan to share what you hear, you have a Premium account they will not have to listen to the announcements of the free version. Now if someone has that latest version, the others will have a silence while the publicity passes.

In order to listen to the music from the Spotify platform, all those who are going to participate in the connection must be with the text channel. Since, generally in Discord when you are from the voice channel you cannot listen to the music. However, there are some exceptions with some bots that allow it without any problem.

What alternatives are there to play music on Discord if you don’t have Spotify?

If you do not have a profile on Spotify and do not intend to have it in the future, the application Discord provides you with other options for listening or sharing music with other users. These alternatives, called bots, are alternate ways to enjoy great music to give Discord rhythm and excitement. In this case we will talk about two of them, so that you can use them when you prefer them best.

Groovy

For many this is one of the best and most versatile that you can get on Discord. It has a simple menu and high-quality reproductions. It has its free version and the Premium version that increases the number of functions that you can enjoy.

This bot is stable and its views generally have no interruptions or delays as it happens with other bots. With it you can link Discord with other platforms such as YouTube.

Rythm

This bot, unlike the previous one, can be used by voice channels without any problem. With it you can see details such as the name of the artist of the song, the moment when your friend played it, among other things

You can also import a playlist that you have on another platform such as YouTube, which saves you the time of creating a new one on Discord, in addition has a very good sound quality and difficult to compare.