Thanks to Instagram Reels, each user of the platform has the opportunity to post short videos that allow them to explain or talk about any type of matter. In addition, on the Instagram Reels you can also upload videos with own photos of the owner of the profile and also recordings of the same.

New users of the platform they do not know many details referring to the videos that are uploaded in the reels. Some of the most frequent questions are: how the reels work, how long is the amount of time they can last, who will see that type of publication, how to know who saw the reel and other things. Let’s see the answer to each of these questions.

How do Instagram Reels videos work?

The Reels of the Instagram platform they work in a specific way, which is taking into account only the duration of the video, and of course, its content. These are the only two things you should check when uploading a Reel to your profile, but let’s talk more about these details.

How long do they last?

The duration of Instagram Reels is currently around 60 seconds for each video. It means that if you want upload a video on Instagram Reels and this lasts more than 60 seconds, you will have to cut it to upload it in several parts or you can summarize it too. Both options are completely valid.

Although this looks like a meager amount of time, the truth is not because this amount of time is enough to upload a short video. If you want to publish a long video, that’s what Instagram TV is for, where you can upload videos of up to 1 hour.

How to upload a Reels?

Instagram Reels are easy to upload if you already know all the platform’s options. You must press the icon of the camera that Instagram has, now select the section that says ‘Reels’ and then click on ‘Start’. When you enter the Reels section of Instagram, you will choose the type of content that they want to add to your profile.

In Instagram you can save Reels without having to publish them and other things, such as making a video with photos, among other things. However, if you only want to upload a video decide if you will record it from there or if you will choose one that you previously recorded with your cell phone.

Once you choose the video, Instagram gives you the possibility to use the editors to do so place and remove details from the video that you do not like. Once you finish, upload the Reels, in case you like it enough you can share that Reel in your story.

Who can see the Reels that are published on an Instagram profile?

If you have not customized the privacy of your publications, all the people who follow you on Instagram will be able to see your Reels. However, if you have previously modified it, only the people you have in the privacy list will be able to see it.

In case you want certain people don’t see the reels you post In your profile, you will have to go to settings, privacy, publications and choose which people will see your Reel. Once you add your Reels, you can go on to create a Story Highlight to learn how to use Instagram better.

How can you see the Reels of your account and that of your friends?

To be able to see your own Reels and those of other people You will only have to enter your profile or theirs or wait for them to appear at the beginning. Right now you will see how to do it.

To see your own reels

You can see the Reels that you have published yourself by entering your profile and reviewing all the publications, including the photos he has uploaded to your profile. In case you did not know, from the Instagram website you can also see all the things you have published, including the Reels.

To see the Reels of your friends

You can see other people’s Reels when you check all the posts that Instagram shows you. Besides, also you can enter that person’s profile and in the section where all the photos appear including the Reels that that person has uploaded.

In case you want to download a Reel of yours or someone else’s, there is the possibility of download an app called Snaptube, which helps you download videos from platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Snaptube is available on its official website and takes up almost no space, so you can download it whenever you want.

What is the way you can see who has seen your Reels?

There is no way to see which people have seen your Reel, unless you measure the number of views by the reactions the Reel receives. However, one way to know exactly how many people have seen your reel is by sharing the same on your Instagram story. Then, from there you will see the number of people who have seen the story.

How to delete a video from your Instagram Reels?

One of the best things about Instagram is that it allows you to delete posts that you have not liked. To delete a Reel, you must enter your profile, search for it, press it, press the more options icon and finally choose the delete option. This option may also be called ‘Delete’, which varies depending on where you do the process from.