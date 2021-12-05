The problem is that these automated messages are only intended for companies and not for everyone else. In addition, the operation is different: they are not programmed messages that you send to someone certain times Rather, they are automated messages that respond to a person when they receive a message. For example, you can welcome him if it is the first time he is writing to you or you can say that you are not available at that time if it is not office hours.

The first thing to keep in mind is that there is no way to program messages natively in WhatsApp if we have the normal version, the user version. It does not allow this unless we have a third-party application or program that allows us to do so or that we have WhatsApp Business and that allows us other advantages such as automatic or automated messages.

There are many cases in which we would like messaging applications to automatically send a message to someone without us having to do it manually. For example, we can send birthday messages to our colleagues, friends or acquaintances if we do not usually remember or if we know that we will not have time and we will end up forgetting. By default we cannot do it but we can program the sending of automatic messages on WhatsApp .

Quick or automated responses can only be used from Business, as we say, but the steps we must follow are the following:

Go to the menu button of the WhatsApp application

Click on Settings and Company Settings

Go to the Quick responses option

Click on Add (+) to create the one you want

Once here, we have to type three things: the quick reply message, the keyboard shortcut, and the keyword. Write the keyword for quick response, which you will then use to easily find it when you want to send that response. You can add up to three keywords for each one you register. Finish the process by tapping on “Save”

Use of third party applications

There are applications that allow us to do this from any version of WhatsApp. You have to pay close attention to what you install as there are many mods that take advantage of their popularity or the trust of users to install all kinds of malware and problems. Others also force us to root. The most convenient thing is that we look for reliable applications so that neither our mobile phone nor our privacy suffer any consequences. We recommend using SKEDit Scheduling App, an application that we can install on our Android mobile from this same link to the official website of the app or from Google play store. With this app installed on our mobile, we will be able to program the automatic sending of WhatsApp messages to congratulate our family or friends on their birthday and not forget it.

As soon as we install SKEDit Scheduling App on the mobile, it will ask us to register by creating a free account or through our Facebook account. In the event that we register a new account, we must indicate an email address and password and verify said account by sending a security code to our email.

Next, we choose WhatsApp as the service for which we want to schedule the sending of messages automatically, we give the necessary permissions to the application, and finally, we will be shown the screen from where we will be able to program the automatic sending of WhatsApp messages. There, the first thing we have to indicate is the WhatsApp contact or group to which we want to send the message. Later, we write the message we want to send, it allows us to write up to 1800 characters, and we can even add some file to our message, a photo, document or audio file.

Once we have filled in all the previous data, we must indicate is the day and time for which we want to schedule the sending of the WhatsApp message. The application also allows us to indicate if we want the sending of this message to be repeated, so we can also schedule the sending of a WhatsApp message to be sent hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, or annually.

Risks and problems

The most recommended thing is that if you program several messages, leave a minute or several minutes between one and the other as there may be problems with the application. In addition, according to the application itself, it is necessary disable screen lock so that the automation of the sending is done correctly when the screen is off, although, yes, we can indicate that this limitation is skipped or change the screen lock so as not to have problems when sending WhatsApp messages. This makes it not the most comfortable and the programming is not infallible but it is more than what the default messaging app offers us.

On some mobiles, the battery optimization automatically disables Accessibility services after a certain inactivity that causes the failure of the WhatsApp message scheduling, therefore, to avoid this we must disable the battery optimization in the configuration of our mobile. You simply have to go to the settings and to “battery” or to “autonomy” and we will find a section that allows us to activate and deactivate to ensure that it will work.

Alternatives: Broadcast lists

In the event that it is something global that you want to have prepared in advance, such as congratulating your loved ones on Christmas or congratulating your friends or writing a message on New Years, we can have it prepared and ready just to send. Also, we can do it to many people at the same time. We achieve this with the WhatsApp broadcast lists that have an advantage: we can send the same message to many different people but they will receive it independently.

Must be careful with broadcast lists since WhatsApp includes in the conditions of use of the app that the abuse of the same can cause us to suspend the account. But using them from time to time will not imply that your account is closed and allows you to send the same message effortlessly.

To create it, the steps are as follows:

Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone

Tap on the three dots in the upper right corner

Choose the option «New broadcast»

Add to contacts

Confirm

You can now write the message you want here and have it ready to send.