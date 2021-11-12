Once we reach this point, we must go on to see each of the configurations or adjustments that we will have at our disposal. We will start with the classic Saving mode, in it we will be able to reduce energy consumption. Although, it will not be the most striking thing, since the important and characteristic point that we find in this layer is the Super Saving Mode.

If we enable this mode, we will get the system to limit the use of up to six applications that will be displayed on the home screen, as well as communications. In short, with this function, and according to OPPO reports, we can achieve that if we have 5% energy it lasts up to 90 more minutes. In addition, we can get to have personalized energy savings if we click on the option that we can see in the previous image.

And, if you want to save energy, we do not recommend having High Performance Mode enabled, as it will provide the maximum available processing capacity of the phone and, therefore, will increase consumption.

Turn off the sidebar

It is clear that the inclusion of the famous ColorOS smart sidebar is good for all users. Especially because it is a personalized access that allows us to perform endless actions, since it is not only based on a direct access to our favorite applications.

However, every tool has its cost, and this makes the consumption of the smartphone rise. The smart sidebar will always be a plus for everything you can do with it. From the classic shortcuts, to predefined actions and the possibility of using floating applications.

Although, if you need to save energy, you should rethink whether you really use this ColorOS software tool so much or not. In case you want to disable this functionality and check if the battery consumption is benefited, you can always do it by following this series of steps from your OPPO mobile:

Go into the settings. Access the Practical Tools section. Click on Smart sidebar and deactivate the switch that will appear within this menu.

Configure your Visual Comfort

We not only find tools to save battery on OPPO mobiles, or the simple fact of deactivating those functionalities that consume so much energy that the Chinese firm’s layer includes, but there are also other functionalities that we could become unaware of within our phone.

One of those cases is the characteristic of Chinese mobiles that is responsible for helping to protect our eyesight. Specifically, in ColorOS we find this function as Visual Comfort. With it, what we will achieve in a certain way is to adjust the colors and brightness of the smartphone’s touch panel, since it is one of the most energy-consuming elements of any mobile. And, with this, we will achieve the goal of gaining more autonomy in an OPPO mobile.

If you want to reduce the light and temperature of the touch screen of your phone, you will have to follow these steps:

Access the settings. Click on the Screen and brightness section. Activate the Visual comfort option (eye care).

In addition, when activated, it compensates for the effort when using the device in low-light environments and low screen brightness. Therefore, this can cause screen spending is less during use.

Use your manager

Another strong point for save battery on OPPO mobiles is the phone administrator, also known as Phone Manager. With it, we will have different actions both to improve the fluidity of our phone, as well as the possibility of knowing if there is a virus in the phone that is affecting a massive consumption of the energy of our smartphone.

In addition, we also have an option for analysis and optimization of the smartphone to review to achieve not only that the performance improves, but also increases the autonomy of the terminal. If we click on optimize we will find these options: Improve, Storage, Security Protection and System Optimization. Those that will interest us will be both storage and improving and optimizing the system.

Then we will go directly to the functionality of ColorOS virus scan. To discover if there is malware behind the high energy consumption, we just have to click on the option to Search for viruses to start a scan and detect possible threats. And thus take action on the matter.

Watch out for HyperBoost

In ColorOS we also have a tool developed by the Chinese smartphone firm with the aim of squeezing the most out of the smartphone’s GPU when we play. However, as much as HyperBoost be it a system-level technology that programs optimized solutions developed by OPPO, it takes care of accelerating performance when necessary.

This means that as much as it allows good two-way communication in real time between applications and system resources, it will make the phone work more smoothly and therefore increase battery power consumption from our mobile. Of course, it is a powerful OPPO tool available in your Game Space. Once inside this game management app, to deactivate this option we should not click on the ‘High performance’ mode.