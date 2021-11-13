Among the most used applications today, without a doubt one of the best is Facebook. This app daily has millions of views and new posts from hundreds of thousands of users who use it. In this application you can perform many actions, including creating stories.

This section is very interesting, since you can add any photo or short video and this it will no longer be public automatically after 24 hours have passed. Now we are going to show you everything you need to know about how to reply to a Facebook story.

If you are starting your tour of the wonderful facebook app and you don’t know exactly how the stories work and on how you can react to them, you can find out now shortly.

Go to the ‘Stories’ section

First of all, in order for you to react to a Facebook story, you have to go and see one of these. They are among the first sections that are at the beginning of Facebook. To be able to see them alone you must touch on one of them or in case you are from a computer click on it.

Click on the story to answer

When the story you’ve selected to view opens fully, you can do two things to respond to it. One of these is to respond in writing to the story, this can be done in the writing bar that is at the bottom of the story. There you will be able write what you want to answer to this story or send a sticker, and when it’s ready you can click on ‘Send’, so the story will be sent.

Press on the preferred Emoji

Now you can also make reactions to Facebook stories as if they were a normal post. For you to react to this story you should only open the story you want to see, then at the bottom there will be 6 reactions from which you can choose.

These are: I like it, I love it, I care, it amuses me, it saddens me, and it makes me angry. Among these 6 reactions you can choose the one you see more relevant to react to that story and you can press the reaction as many times as you want.

How to respond to a story with phrase and Emoji at the same time?

One of the best features Facebook has added to its platform is Featured Stories. This is based on save the stories that you consider most important in your profile, when you or even someone else wants to see this featured story, they just have to enter your profile.

If you want to react to someone else’s featured story, just go to their profile and look for the featured stories section. Then you are going to click on the one you want to see and when it is open now you can comment on a phrase or react with emojis.

There is a question that has created confusion for many people and it is that of knowing who can see the reactions that a story they have mounted has had. When you react to a Facebook story you can only see your reaction. And the person who owns the story is the only one who can see the total of the reactions that it has obtained.

If you are the one who has reacted to a story, you can verify it from your Messenger. On the other hand, if you are the one who has added the story and you want to see the people who have reacted to it, you will only open the story that you uploaded and at the bottom there will be an icon of a circle with profile pictures.

When you press it, you will get a list of the people who have seen your story and, together with their name, the reactions they have left to the story. In case someone responds to your story with a writing, this will come to your Messenger in the chat you have with that person.