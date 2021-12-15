The seller has the obligation to deliver the item to you in the conditions described, so if for any reason this does not match the ad You will have the right to return it even if the seller does not accept returns, although you can reach any other agreement that interests you with it. You have a maximum term of 30 calendar days from the actual or expected delivery date or specified by the seller to request it. The seller must also respond within a maximum period of 3 daysAlthough there are cases where eBay may automatically accept it on behalf of the seller.

If the item is not returned by the estimated date in the email, the request can be closed. When you receive the item, seller has to make a refund within a maximum of 2 daysOtherwise eBay may do so on your behalf. You have a maximum period of time to contact the company if it does not want to give you your money or an agreement has not been reached, 21 business days if the seller has not responded or 10 days if he is going to make the refund. The minimum term is 3 days.

If the seller does not comply with the policy established by him, You have the same deadlines to contact eBay from the date this procedure ends, which depends on what has been indicated in the advertisement.

You should also know that, even if the transaction meets the requirements of the eBay Customer Guarantee, if you have a behavior fraudulent or abusive or you open a claim in duplicate with other resolution methods, you may lose protection.

Misuse of the warranty

It is considered improper use of this guarantee to participate in any activity that has been described in the policy on abusive behaviors If you do, you may receive a warning, your refund or request for a return will be blocked, your claim may be blocked or you may even lose eBay’s protection coverage and the event that your account is suspended. It is important that you know what these behaviors consist of, although if you are doing things well you should not worry.

Are activities not allowed:

Open duplicate applications with other buyer protection programs

Say not to have received the item having proof of it

Agree with the seller to change the value of the item to avoid customs duties

Say that the item is very different from its description without this being true

Return an item other than the one received

Using or damaging an item to request your money

Among other

What to keep in mind

There are many things you should pay attention to when requesting a return on eBay, such as the purchased items that you can deliver again and those that cannot, how many can be returned at the same time, how is the process, the expenses and deadlines that correspond in each case, among others. Therefore, we will comment on some aspects that you should assess before make the final decision and that will help you to know the situation much better.

What we can and cannot return

There are certain items that are not part of the buyer protection guarantee that we must take into account. Likewise, we will not be able to return articles whose policy of the seller indicate not accepted, unless it has not arrived or is not what has been requested, in which case you have rights as a buyer, even if the advertisement indicates otherwise. In any case, you can always talk to the seller and see what you can do in a specific case.

Some of the items that cannot be returned are:

Services

Digital content and intangible items

Travel tickets or vouchers

Websites, domains and businesses for sale

Real estate

Construction machinery

Motor vehicles (includes boats, motorhomes and airplanes)

The other items can be returned, although it is convenient to see the ad to see if there is a policy in this regard and what it consists of to see if they adapt to your requirements in case you change your mind or something unforeseen arises.

Return costs

If the item is damaged, does not match the ad description or is defective, the seller will be charge of these expenses. You will also have to do this if you include a free returns policy for their customers, something that many companies with physical stores and sellers do that want the maximum satisfaction of their customers or ensure their trust. It is interesting that you know your rights as a buyer.

If you have changed my mind and in the ad it is indicated that the buyers are responsible for them, you will have to take them on you. If you have to pay for them yourself, you will have to choose the desired carrier with tracked shipping or you can opt for the eBay return label for domestic shipments.

How many items can we return at once

Taking into account what the ad says, you can return one or more items. If it’s about groups, lots and sets of articles you should do this with everybody and not just some or one. If he ad is for multiple items, but it does not correspond to the previous category, you can choose any quantity that you consider, but you can do it only once. In this way, if you decide to return less than what you have purchased and later want to do it with other products of the same purchase, you will not be allowed later. Therefore, even if you have decision-making power about what to do, you should assess it in case you are not going to do it with all the articles.

If there are several Ads from the same seller, you can decide on each of them separately. In any case, it is convenient that you read their policy to see what you can do in each case, especially if you want to return them because you have changed your mind and you no longer want them.

Waiting and delivery times

Once the return has been requested, the buyer has 3 days to reply to you. Once the seller has accepted it, you will have a maximum term of 10 working days to deliver the product via a tracked shipment. With the eBay tag this information is sent automatically, otherwise you will have to add it yourself if you decide to opt for another messaging service that you trust or because you consider it cheaper or more convenient for you.

Once the seller has received the item, they will have 2 days to give you the refund of your purchase. You will know when the time comes because you can see the tracking of your shipment live.

How to return a product

For start the return process for an item purchased on eBay you must follow the following process:

Sign in to your account

Go to Purchase History

Look for the article

Give back

Indicate the reason for your decision

Accompany photos if necessary, as in case it does not match the ad

Give to send

Once you have done this, the seller will answer you based on the reasons why you have made this decision. If the item arrives defective, damaged, broken or wrong, or if you change your mind, you can accept it by giving you a full refund, provide a partial refund and keep it, offer you an exchange or request or reject it. He can also send you a message to find out more information and reach a satisfactory agreement for both parties. They can only reject your request If you have changed your mind and do not accept returns or the period indicated in the advertisement has expired.

When the seller responds, you will receive an email with the steps you must take then depending on what has been decided. Follow the instructions to send the item packing it carefully and in the state in which it has arrived. If the value is equal to or greater than 550 euros, you must request delivery under signature.

Get a refund, step by step

If you have followed the aforementioned return instructions, which is essential to start the refund request, it will be processed within the period of 2 business days from which the product has been returned. The steps mainly consist of order it on the web and send the product correctly on the estimated date once your request has been accepted. If this is done with Credit or debit card, it may take up to 30 days for it to appear on the statement. However, in the purchase history you will see the status of the refund.

If you have sent the product and the seller he has not returned your money, Or simply has not responded at your request within a maximum period of 3 days, you can ask eBay for help to benefit from their protection if necessary. You have a deadline 21 days maximum from the opening of the application. To do this, you must go to the Purchase History, see the details of the request or the return and give the option Ask eBay for help.

They will review the case and respond appropriately within an estimated period of 48 hours. They will inform you about their resolution. If they close the case in your favor, you will receive the refund within a new period of 48 hours. If they don’t and you do not agree With their decision, you can appeal and give new information within 30 days after the case has been closed.

Check request status

You can check the status of the return request or item not received at any time with detailed information about the progress of this in your Shopping history. If it has been less than 3 days since you opened it, give the seller a little margin because they are usually willing to help you because this also affects their reputation, sales and they seek maximum customer satisfaction. After 3 days you can wait a little longer or ask for help.

You can also do it from this page and select the item or search for it. Once you have done it, you will find the information you want or you can make the decision that best suits you at that time. You can consult it at any time.

Also, if you want to access the Delivery Status of a product, you can do it in your purchase history or in the tracking code provided by the seller. This is especially interesting if the order has not reached you but the other person claims to have made it, to check if there is any delay or what happens in the specific case and thus proceed with the claim in case something does not go as expected.