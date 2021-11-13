The famous CapCut video editing application is very useful to create content that will be uploaded to TikTok or if not also to create anniversary videos or something similar. CapCut should not necessarily be used to create videos to upload on TikTok, as it doesn’t watermark the video.

By not having a watermark, the possibility of creating videos for anything, whether for work or for leisure, stands up. Now, we’ll show you how to send a video shortly. from CapCut to the WhatsApp application, how to send a video previously modified in CapCut to WhatsApp and other things.

How to send a video made in CapCut to WhatsApp?

Sending videos to WhatsApp through the CapCut app is very simple. The way it is sent is through storage from the same cell phone. The videos that are made within CapCut can be exported anywhere you want.

Once the video is inside the mobile phone storage it can be sent to the places you prefer. It can send via WhatsApp, Facebook and even Instagram. The CapCut editing effects are really useful, the most used is screen freezing.

With this screen freeze that allows you to do the CapCut you will be able to give unique touches to each of your videos. This is just one of CapCut’s advanced tricks, as you use the app more, you will learn to use a few more things.

How to send an edited video in CapCut from the same application?

To send an edited video in CapCut to the WhatsApp application, it is important that you follow each of the steps that we will give you below:

Enter the WhatsApp app and find the chat of the person you want to send the video to.

Being in the chat with the person you want to send the video to, press the icon to attach files .

. In the different options that will appear, select the one that says document.

Now, press the option that says’ Select other types of documents ‘and then go to find the video edited with CapCut.

‘and then go to find the video edited with CapCut. When you find the video, select it and proceed to submit it.

In case you didn’t know, before we mentioned that you choose the option ‘Document’ for the type of file that would be sent. When this option is chosen, each of the things that are sent through WhatsApp, will be sent completely original. The WhatsApp application in all its versions lowers the quality of things like images, videos and music so that the delivery is faster.

This is something that is not of much use when you want to send something to which you can not lower the quality. If your video is somewhat heavy, send it in the aforementioned way so that WhatsApp does not lower the quality.

Something that should be noted about CapCut is that it has a function that removes the sound from the videos. Sometimes it would be good if you use this editing method.

What other method can I use to send my CapCut videos to WhatsApp?

In addition to sending a CapCut video to WhatsApp as we showed before, there is another way to send a video. This other way is from the gallery and also from cell phone storage, but with another method. Pay attention to the whole process:

From the gallery

The gallery of all mobile phones shows the multimedia content that is inside the cell phone storage. From the gallery you can also send videos, follow the process that we will mention below:

Enter the gallery and look for the video you want to send to WhatsApp.

When you find it, press and hold it, choose the option that says ‘Share’ and select the ‘WhatsApp’ application.

Choosing the WhatsApp application, select the user to whom you will send the video and proceed to send it.

This is one of the easiest ways to send a CapCut video to WhatsApp. The other way is from phone storage, pay attention to the process to be used:

Go into phone storage.

Stand on the ‘Video section ‘.

‘. Inside there, you will look for the video to send, when you find it select it and click on ‘Share’.

In the multiple options that will be shown to you, there should be a call ‘Whatsappp ‘, you choose that same one and send the video to whoever you want.

With all this, the process to send a CapCut video to WhatsApp would end. Because of all the features that CapCut offers, you should download it right now from the Play Store to start using it. In this way, you will also learn how to create your own videos.