The transparency effects available for Windows had long ago been discontinued because they were no longer available on the Windows system. But as everything returns, it is possible to use the transparency effect of the Aero Glass program and customize your desktop. These effects add personality and make desktop windows attractive.

Therefore, as we know that you like to take advantage of all Windows computer programs, we bring you this article where you can find out in what ways you can activate and restore the transparency effect of Aero Glass. In addition, you will have information on how to solve problems related to the transparency effect in case it is not activated or restored properly. The only thing left to do is recommend you not to part with reading.

In what ways can you activate and restore the transparency effect of Aero Glass?

In the age of technology, many computer programs update their applications to provide users with alternatives to personalize their desktop and make it eye-catching. Aero Glass is precisely the tool that allows you to give that attractive look by inserting the transparency effect. You can easily configure your Windows taskbar. Therefore, we will explain two ways in which you can activate and restore the transparency effect below.

Directly using the shortcut ‘Ctrl + Shift’

In the Windows keyboard shortcuts you can activate the transparencies quickly. For it, you click Ctrl + Shift and a number on the scale between one to nine to adjust the percentage of transparency. You must bear in mind that the percentage of transparency will be shown in the selected window.

But you can apply to all windows, in the option of Automatically crop the parameters and then proceed to Save the changes. If you have Windows 10 you can insert transparencies in the toolbar, but with this shortcut you will not be able to adjust the level of transparency. On the other hand, you can customize the task bar of your Windows.

From Windows settings

Once the file of the Glass2k program on Windows, you do click on the file and a window will open and click on Settings and right-click on any space in that section. A pop-up window corresponding to the transparency window will be displayed. From there you can modify the percentage of transparency. And if you want to remove the transparency, just click on No Glass-Effect and it will be removed.

How to know if the transparency effect of Aero Glass was activated and recovered correctly?

After you have activated and configured all the transparency effect in the selected window, you only have to check if the Aero Glass transparency effect was activated and recovered correctly.

Restart your PC

To observe the effect of the transparency applied to the selected window, you need to restart your computer. In that way changes made will be applied effectively, including transparency. After restarting the computer you will see that the Aero Glass transparency was applied.

Why was the transparency effect of Aero Glass not activated or restored correctly?

It may happen that after having activated the transparency effect of Aero Glass, it is not activated correctly. Verify that your team has the support conditions to activate this program. If so, but the effect was not activated, in that case, you should go to the Start menu in the search bar you type Aero, once inside you choose the option Find and solve problems related to transparencies. Another option is to use the control panel, click System and Security. Then select Find and solve problems.

Now, you go to Appearance and Personalization and choose the option to Show Aero desktop effects. From that window, click on Advanced Options and Next, the system will show you the solution to the problem. In case the problem is not solved you should Explore other options. Following these steps will solve the problem. On the other hand, it is very important to customize the Windows task bar where all your applications are and have them in view.