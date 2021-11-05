From your Mac, you can customize this part of the screen to see it bigger or smaller, without having to hide it.

Computer screens are becoming larger and more spacious, to work with them more comfortably. However, this damages the vision of both the texts and the rest of the elements. On macOS, you can resize the menu bar to your liking so that you do not lose your sight when you see the letters.

They are small adjustments in the accessibility aspect that Apple keeps between the operating system. It is normal that you do not see them, since you have to search a lot or be a very advanced user of macOS to know this option. It is very easy to change, so anyone can do it. From your Mac, you can customize this part of the screen to see it bigger or smaller, without having to hide the icons on the Mac.

What’s in the menu bar

As you can imagine, it is the thin bar that occupies the entire upper part of the screen, where you can access different tools, folders and also see the status of the device, either in terms of power or connectivity.

You can use the icons and menus on the menu bar to select commands, perform tasks, or check status. Among the menus that are available, these can be found in the Mac bar:

Apple Menu – Commands to update apps, System Preferences, lock the screen, or shut down the Mac.

– Commands to update apps, System Preferences, lock the screen, or shut down the Mac. Application Menus

Status Menus : battery, Wi-Fi, dark mode, brightness, etc.

: battery, Wi-Fi, dark mode, brightness, etc. Spotlight

Control center

Siri

Notification center

How to resize the menu bar in macOS

It is an advantage that you can change the size of the bar, especially if you don’t see the icons easily and you need to enlarge them. You can also configure an option to automatically hide the menu bar and show it only when you move the pointer to the top of the screen. However, just like enlarging the size, you can reduce it so that it does not bother you or does not occupy you so much on the screen.

It is an alternative to combat the space that the notch occupies on the MacBook screen and thus avoid hiding it. Please note that this setting is only available from mac OS Big Sur version onwards. To enlarge or reduce the size of the menu bar on your Mac, you have to follow this step by step to do it correctly, without getting lost:

On your Mac, click the Finder icon in the Dock to open a Finder window, or by accessing the Apple menu. Seeks “System preferences“. Enter the section of “Accessibility“. You will have a panel with all the options related to the adaptation of the system. Click on the icon “Screen“. Scroll down the menu until you find the option “Menu bar size“. Within the drop-down button, choose “Big” instead of “Predetermined“, which is by default. This step is the thorniest. Although it is a quick and easy adjustment, when exiting “System preferences“macOS will ask you log out for the changes to take effect. Restart the session and you will have the size of the menu bar totally changed.

It happens that, when changing the size of that bar, is unbalanced with the rest of the elements of the screen. Each user has their tastes, but aesthetically it is not the most visual or the most beautiful thing to see. To balance the scale a bit, you can adjust the rest of the elements, such as the Mac Dock.

If the menu bar is too large or too small, change the Dock so that the screen is not so out of square. It can also be done easily, since you only have to place the mouse pointer on the small line that separates the right area of ​​the Dock from the rest. A will appear double arrow and if you click with the mouse and go up or down, the Dock will get bigger or smaller.

A simple and very useful trick to personalize your Mac, especially if the size of the icons and the letters make it difficult for you to see.

