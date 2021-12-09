Give your email a breath of fresh air and clean your inbox.

Email is an indispensable tool for managing subscriptions, sending documents and a means of communication with companies and institutions. It is normal for the inbox to fill up with messages, including advertising messages, that is why it is useful reset iPhone Mail app.

It is an action that cleans the entire inbox and gives the email app a breath of fresh air. On iPhone and iPad it can be done easily, something that you can also put into practice if you want to delete an account or to solve any malfunction.

How to reset the Mail app on iPhone and iPad

Doing this step in the Mail app is practically like uninstalling and reinstalling it on the device. When you finish, you will have to reconfigure the account as you previously had it, since all the settings will have been erased. From iOS and iPadOS it is totally the same, so we have put it together in the same procedure:

From your iPhone or iPad, open the app Settings. Access the section “Mail“. Click on “Accounts“and select”iCloud“, which is usually the first option. Where you see “iCloud Mail“, tap the switch to turn it off. Do this for all your accounts with Mail. When you have deactivated all email accounts, you can open the Mail app again. It will only appear the splash screen to log in. There you will only have deactivated the account temporarily so that it does not train new messages. To get the accounts operational and the app reset, uninstall Mail from device. Hold down the app icon and click on “Remove“. Restart the device and reinstall Mail on your iPhone or iPad. To re-enable accounts, go to Settings> Mail> Accounts. From there, flip the switch for each of the emails.

Another very different thing is to delete the Mail account completely, since that way nothing could be recovered to re-enable it. If you want to permanently delete the email, enter the account you want to delete completely, tap on Delete account and confirm the operation by pressing Delete from iPhone.

You can also restore your mail on Mac

It turns out that from the Mac it is also possible to do it, although with slight differences. The main one is that the app cannot be uninstalled from the system, so you will have to skip that step. What macOS does allow you to do is restore mail both in an account with iCloud and with Gmail. This is how you should do it:

Go to the Apple menu, right on the icon of the brand that is located in the upper left corner. Select the section “System preferences“. Click on the option “Accounts“. A window will appear on the screen with all your email accounts, either from iCloud, Gmail or any IMAP account. You will see them in a sidebar that is located on the left side of the window. When you select an account, uncheck the Mail box, leaving the rest of the services intact. Close that window and enter Finder. Press the keys Command + Shift + G. Copy the address of this folder and paste it into the writing bar: ~ / Library / Containers A window will appear with many folders. In the search box, type “Mail“. Click on “Containers“and select all folders to delete. Follow the same step for the following folders: ~ / Library / Mail, ~ / Library / Preferences and ~ / Library / Application Scripts. In no case delete the folder “This Mac“or files related to Chrome or Google. Restart the Mac and re-enable the account by entering “System Preferences> “Accounts”> Enable Mail.

