Nobody wants to get to that moment, but whether due to a hit, time or amount of use, the iPhone can begin to fail in its operation. It is not your daily bread, although you need help to treat these problems and have someone solve them for you. There are some ways to report your iPhone errors to Apple, and we will tell you how to do it.

One of the pillars of the bitten apple and where it is best valued is for its technical service. It has a fairly wide network to provide assistance coverage for all user problems with their devices. We are going to take advantage of this service to fix what is affecting your iPhone.

How to report iPhone errors to Apple from an app

If you have not found a result for your problems and there is no other option but to report the error, you have an option very close to hand on the iPhone. It consists of downloading an app that works exclusively to carry out all this type of procedure regarding failures in the company’s devices and systems.

This app has a name and surname: Apple Support. A totally free tool that can be obtained from the App Store. Therefore, enter the store and click on “Get” once you look for it. Through it, you will be able to report any problem that arises with your device, both externally and at the operating system level.

The app detects the device you have to offer you a catalog of the most common problems as soon as you open the interface. They are grouped into categories, which have numerous related errors that you can report.

Physical repairs, device performance, updates, backups … In addition to the status of the mobile, subscriptions can also be managed, purchases, Apple ID passwords and other company services such as AppleCare +. If you want a face-to-face deal, the app has a search engine to find the closest Apple Store.

To make a report, you simply have to select the problem that is closest to your case and choose contact method. The interface of the app is very simple, so in a practical way it shows you the alternatives to report an error.

You can choose to make a phone call or schedule a call for the company to contact you, or opt for the written route and choose “Chat“. You also have information guides with tutorials on your device to solve the problem before contacting Apple.

Report problems if you are a beta tester

The life of a beta tester is used to having multiple malfunctions in the operating system, since they are very unstable. Apple has a program for iOS, iPadOS and macOS, among other systems. This allows you to test the news or improved features of the next update before anyone else, as well as notify of the different failures to improve them.

This is the main idea of ​​the company, obtain direct information from a small group of users to see the result and schedule the release of the final version with the pertinent corrections. The tool that Apple offers to all of them so that they can report problems in a beta version is called Feedback. An app that comes by default in the same beta, so you save installing it.

A more traditional option: call Apple support

Having an app to report errors is fine and comfortable, but nothing like a phone call to deal with your problem directly with an expert technician who can advise you without so many preliminaries. Although you can call from the app, we will give you the phone book directly if you do not intend to download Apple Support on your iPhone.

Apple has coverage for all the continents of the globe, whose contact information can be consulted from the technical support website. However, we leave you more at hand the numbers of three specific regions:

Latin America: 0800-761-0880

Mexico: 001-866-676-5682

Spain: 900 812 703

Keep in mind that when calling any of these numbers, you must have the serial number of the affected device ready, so that it can be quickly identified. If you decide the Apple online support, it is not necessary to contribute it because there are numerous predesigned guides on different problems. Of course, the call offers a more personalized treatment.

