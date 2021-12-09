In some cases when we perform a voice search in Chrome we can get it speaking into the microphone or with the application by clicking on the small microphone that appears next to the search box.

This gives us a result and we access the page in question, but if what we want is that the browser read us all the content that is written On this page it can be achieved, for this you only have to get an extension that works for this so you can work in this way if there is no time to read. Let’s see how this works to make use of the extension tools that Chrome offers us.

The first thing we must know is that we must download an extension to do this, it is necessary to search for said extension, this is because the browser does not have anything that works for this by default, the question is that it can be achieved by searching from it an extension.

The most used or recommended is selection reader. It is easy to use and does what it promises, so you will have the result you are looking for with a simple use dynamic. Now let’s see how it works

If you want to hear the whole page

To hear everything that is written on a page we must right click and choose the Select all option and after having everything highlighted we right click the text again and place the option Read the selected text.

At this point the extension will begin to read all the text you selected, this application is fluid and with the capacity to read much more than 250 words without making a cut, thus passing the reading capacity of other extensions.

To read only part of the text

To read only the part of a paragraph and not all the text, it is simply to select the paragraph or the part of the text and you right-click it and give the option read the selected text. Now the extension will only read the selected part and no more, thus having the advantage of being able to use this as needed.

How to use the Selection Reader extension to read your searches aloud?

We can listen to searches using the extension in the same way that we use it to read us the text of a page. In this way, if we carry out a search either by typing or speaking, just by selecting the text we can make this possible and listen to what we add to the search bar.

Setup process

To configure this extension there is not much to do because its use is very easy and this is not a problem, it is simple, it does not take much just search for it in the Chrome store and install the extension.

This is already configured to read the texts that you want to be read, among the configuration you can get a variety of languages ​​that we can use to read with the extension. Keep in mind that these extensions are not risky and you can remove Google Chrome extensions from your PC or Android phone.

There are several tools to do this job and Read Aloud Text To Speech is an open source tool, which means two things, it’s free and free. Open source programs always favor our user experience in different areas.

It is good to support this type of work and give value to the effort and recognition of those who make their creative ideas available to improve our experience.

Read Aloud: Text To Speech

It is a tool that is constantly evolving, improving and adapting at all times, making more efficient and natural the reading process. This is a good option that we can take advantage of if we are listening to the information that the pages we enter have, also having the option of several languages.