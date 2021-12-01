How to block a YouTube channel in a few steps

Some YouTube channels are simply not worth your attention, so it is best to remove it from your recommendations on the platform.

YouTube continues to dominate the online video market despite competing alternatives. On the platform owned by Google you can find videos and channels with all kinds of content and for all tastes, and this is where a large part of its success lies around the world.

However, there are some YouTube channels that you will surely never want to watch. Maybe they produce low-quality content, that you are not interested in or simply the opinions of the creator do not align with yours, but whatever the case, you should not allow channels that you do not want to see appear in your YouTube feed. That is why below We will tell you how you can block them. So you can’t stop reading until the end.

How to block a YouTube channel

Being totally honest, as a viewer, you can’t block a YouTube channel in the common sense of the word. That is, you can simply prevent it from appearing in your recommendations and in your feed, although doing so will not prevent you from seeing the channel in other places, such as in search results or on external sites.

You may also like | 5 things you should know before creating a YouTube channel

When you block a YouTube channel, this is applied directly to your account to improve your recommendations within the platform. This means that you can block a channel on the web version of the service, for example, and it will be blocked in your mobile app automatically.

Steps to block a channel from your YouTube feed

Blocking a YouTube channel so that it does not appear in your feed is extremely simple, all you will have to do is comply with the following steps:

Enter the YouTube website and log in with your account.

and log in with your account. On the platform’s home page, search for a video of the channel you want to block.

Now, place the cursor over the video.

Click on the three points vertical.

vertical. Then click on the option Do not recommend channel.

If you made a mistake or regret the action you just performed, you can click on Undo.

How to unblock a YouTube channel

If you want to unblock a YouTube channel you can also do it, although the process is a bit longer than the previous one. And unfortunately, unless you select the Undo option immediately after blocking a channel, you will not be able to unblock it individually. In other words, it is all or nothing, since you will have to do it with all the channels that you have blocked by following these steps:

Login with your Google account. If you don’t have one yet, here we show you how to create it in a few steps.

If you don’t have one yet, here we show you how to create it in a few steps. Navigate to your page My Google activity.

In the menu on the left, click the option Other Google activity.

Scroll down and locate the section of Comments of “I’m not interested” from YouTube.

Click on the option Delete.

To confirm your action, click again on Delete.

YouTube’s recommendation algorithm generally works very well, but can sometimes fail as well. Sometimes, you can watch a video of a channel and receive infinite recommendations from it, but, What if you didn’t like it? Eliminate this headache forever, block the channel, and you can have a much better experience on Google’s popular video service.

Related topics: Technology

HBO MAX at 50% forever, last hours! to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe