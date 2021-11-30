You could say that one of the best features of the Instagram app is its section to publish stories. With this function you can post photos or videos and know the exact number of people who have viewed the content. Regarding the functions of the Instagram stories section, the best of all is the one that allows you to place music on your photos.

Instagram offers you a search engine to find the songs you want, but certain songs do not appear with that search engine. Later, we will show you what it is the solution to this type of problem. You will soon see how to put songs that do not appear on Instagram in your story.

How can you add music to your Instagram wall photos?

There are at least two ways to put music on your Instagram photos, one way is by using the tools that Instagram itself provides you. The other is by using an app called ‘Pixgram’. Pay attention to the steps to take to add music to your Instagram photos:

The process for put music to an Instagram photo Using the tools that Instagram itself provides, it consists of only 15 steps. Such steps will be shown below:

Open the Instagram app Login to your account Add a new story Select the photo Press the option ‘Music’ Look for the song Choose the part of the song that you want to place in your photo and upload the story

In this way music is placed on your Instagram photos. Whenever you want upload a photo in the stories and put music on it, you must repeat the aforementioned process.

In case you did not know, from the Instagram application there is a way to edit the stories you have posted. If you have already uploaded a story and want to add music to it, you can use this platform function to add it.

Using the Pixgram editor

The second way you can put music to your Instagram stories is by using the Pixgram app. This app can be download on Google Play at any time and the best of all is that it is completely free, you do not need to pay any license to use its functions.

However, putting all this aside, pay attention to the process that will be shown next, since in this it will be explained in detail how to put music to a photo. And once that photo has music, it would only be necessary to upload it:

Open the Play Store on your phone, search for the Pixgram app and download it When you have it already downloaded, open it Click where it says ‘New project’ Select the photo Select the song you want to play Choose the piece of the song you want to place Configure how long the video will be Export the project to MP4 Finally, upload this video to your Instagram story

You need to know that Instagram only lets you post 15 seconds of video in the stories. So it is recommended that the video you create using Pixgram has a duration of 15 seconds and even less. It should be noted that so that other people are not inquiring into your profile, you can activate the private mode. With Instagram’s private mode, people who look for you won’t find you unless you start following them or give them the link to your account.

How to put favorite Spotify music on your Instagram photos?

You can put your favorite songs on Spotify in your Instagram photos in two different ways. The first thing you should do is select creation option of a new story, place the photo, search for that song in the Instagram search engine and add it.

However, sometimes there are songs that the search engine Instagram will not give you. This may be due to legal issues or because the artist is not well known. When this happens, I would touch you find that song on YouTube or on a web page and create a separate video along with the photo, using an app like Pixgram.

Why doesn’t Instagram allow you to put music on your photos?

If Instagram does not let you place music on the photo of your story, it must be because the application has some error with its operation. To solve these types of problems you have to:

Enter the cell phone settings Go to the ‘Applications’ section Find the Instagram application and select it Finally, press the option ‘Clear cache’

In case the above did not help you solve the problem, opt for uninstall the app and install it again. By doing this, any bugs in the previous version of the app should be corrected and any new features that have been added will be incorporated.