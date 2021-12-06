Apple’s plans for this coming year seem more ambitious than ever. According to Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Apple would be preparing new iPads, new Apple Watches, new AirPods, and tons of new Macs for 2022.

iPad Pro with wireless charging and new iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 models

Let’s start with iPads. We expect a renewal of three iPad models this coming year 2022. The 10th generation iPad, which we also call the Education iPad, would receive a A13 Bionic, True Tone screen and a 12MP camera ultra wide angle with Center Stage function. Apple has released an update of this iPad annually for four years now, so this tenth generation is in line with what to expect for next year.

Although we hope that this iPad has the same design as the previous generation, it is perhaps too early to rule out a redesign that opted for a language more similar to that of the iPad Air or the iPad Pro. Of this iPad Air, since we are talking about the issue, we expect an internal component update and that keep using LCD screens instead of making the leap to OLED or to the mini-LED.

Finally we come to the iPad Pro, one with interesting news. According to Gurman, this new iPad would have a glass back, which would allow to adopt wireless charging. It is true that most wireless chargers, for example MagSafe itself, are designed for the size of an iPhone, but the technology could well serve the iPad. Also, a wireless charging system could allow the same iPad to charge other devices. So we could turn the iPad over and charge our iPhone or AirPods just by resting them on top.

Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Sport ultra-resistant





This 2022 we expect a complete renewal of the Apple Watch range. According to Gurman, in addition to the Apple Watch Series 8, of which he does not go into too much detail, we would see the Apple Watch SE. Let us remember that the previous model was presented in September 2020will, at the time of renewal, two years. Gurman does not specify news in this new watch, although internal changes and perhaps the arrival of a new sensor can be expected.

Along with the Apple Watch SE, we hope that Apple will launch an ultra-resistant version of the Apple Watch. A watch designed for athletes who need resistance to shocks and conditions much harsher than usual. According to Gurman, this Apple Watch it would have a much more robust finish and resistant to scratches, falls, blows, etc.

Entry MacBook Pro, iMac, MacBook Air, Mac mini, and Mac Pro





And with this we come to the Mac. While we have heard rumors of the renewal of the 27-inch iMac, the MacBook Air, the Mac mini and the Mac Pro, Gurman adds one more Mac to the list: the entry MacBook Pro. This was one of the first computers to make the leap to Apple silicon, and now it looks like it will be one of the first to make the leap to M2, next to the MacBook Air.

Initially, especially for the design that still maintains, among others, the TouchBar, it was thought that the entry MacBook Pro could be discontinued and be replaced by either a more powerful MacBook Air or the 14-inch MacBook Pro. Gurman, however, claims that plans for an entry-level MacBook Pro are moving ahead with an eye toward 2022.

What a quantity of products. And that’s not to mention the second-gen AirPods Pro that we’re also looking forward to this coming year. It is clear that we are facing a great year for Apple and also for all of us who look forward to the news. We will be awaiting new details and information.

Image | gnustang