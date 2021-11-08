WhatsApp is a wonderful application and also an excellent communication tool, which helps us to communicate with everyone we want, from work bosses, family and friends. But it is clear that as people and users we have some preferences as to who to communicate with first. That is what we want to talk about today, about how to place your favorite contacts on WhatsApp.

To look at and know where they appear and how many contacts we have on WhatsApp, we must enter the application, the algorithm of WhatsApp recognizes which contacts you use most frequentlyFor this reason, when you select ‘Chat’, all your contacts will appear, and when you select ‘New chat’, a list will appear with your contacts that you use most frequently.

To be able to put your favorite contacts first, enter WhatsApp, if you set a chat, it will be placed at the top as one of your favorites, thus achieving that even if others write to us, this chat will remain first. To be able to set a chat, you must keep the conversation you want to fix pressed, until the pin icon appears on the top bar, select it and you will see how this chat remains set as the first.

Creating shortcuts

You can also create shortcuts, you just have to open the chat that you want to create a shortcut for, press the three dots in the upper right corner. Tap the option that says ‘More’ Choose the option that says ‘create shortcut’ and click OK, the contact and shortcut will appear on the home screen.

Also, if you want you can customize the notifications of your favorite contact, in this way when a notification sounds you will know that it is that person, to do so, select the contact and with the chat open click on their name, then under sent files You will see ‘customize notifications’, activate the box that says ‘Personalized notifications’ and you will be able to select the tone you want for that contact.

How to set favorite conversations on WhatsApp?

To set up a conversation the steps are very simple, but they can vary depending on what mobile device you have, although these variations are minimal, it is important that you take note of them so that you do not get confused when doing it, yes, you must have your updated WhatsApp application.

With iOS device

If you have an Apple phone You can follow the following steps that you will see below, take note. First open WhatsApp and enter the chat option: in chat you must search for the conversation you want to set. Once you have selected the chat you want to pin, slide it to the right and touch the icon of the pin that will appear to you to be able to pin it.

From your Android

In Android it is also quite simple, since it is basically the same, but in another operating system. However, the options have the same name. Open WhatsApp and select the tab ‘chats’ In the main window, choose the chat you want to mark above (you can mark one or several) and confirm your action of pinning at the top on the pin icon.

You will see that choosing your favorite contacts will bring you several benefits that will make your life easier when using WhatsApp, not only it will be more comfortable when using the application, but you will also be able to reply, share and send to a chat more quickly.

Quick access

By having your favorite contacts in quick access, you will not even have the need to enter the WhatsApp application to search for them, since you will have them directly on your home screen, ready to chat from a distance with just one touch.

Ease of search

Also, all these options greatly facilitate the search, since when your favorite contacts are your parents, your partner or a friend, sometimes they get lost in the myriad of other chats, That is why using these options are more than recommended, because when setting, once you enter WhatsApp you will see your favorite contact first and when creating a shortcut, you just have to select it on the home screen.