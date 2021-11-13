All platforms want to evolve and adapt to new user trends. This has led to Facebook improving the experience in the area of ​​video games. If you want to know how to create a shortcut for your games, we invite you to read this article.

The access buttons on the Facebook profile help the user to have fixed frames of certain functions on the screen. At first, the platform had predetermined cores, but it was sometimes not adjusted to the needs of the user. Therefore, now you can customize your accesses with the functions of your preference.

You have several options to choose from: Marketplace, Watch, events, Groups, Profile, friend requests, News, games, appointments among others. It should be noted that for now not all users have this opportunity, since this update is only available in some countries. But don’t worry, little by little this update will spread around the world.

The fact that Facebook has opened the possibility of customizing the bar, gives each person the freedom to choose the functions that they use the most and that they want to have on hand. This means that if you are a shopaholic, you like to create groups or you are a hardcore gamer, then you no longer have to go a long way to find that function.

From an iPhone

If usually you use your account from a iPhone device and you want your access bar to have the tools of your preference, now you can do it very easily. You just have to go to Facebook and look for the settings and privacy. This is found in the bar that is located at the bottom of your screen.

With an Android device

Instead, if you have an android and you want to reduce the time you use looking for the functions you use the most, then you must locate the access bar that is at the top of your screen. There you will find three horizontal stripes that when pressed, will give you the Settings and Privacy option. In the window that opens you must click on Settings, there you can adjust all the aspects of your account that you want to reserve.

From your computer

In the case of computers not possible yet customize your bar, this option is available in the other devices that we have named you. But do not be discouraged because surely you have a smart device in which you can make all the changes. You only have to have the application downloaded on your mobile device.

The changes that Facebook has made over the years have given people the autonomy to change some aspects of the account that were previously untouchable. That gives an air of freedom for those who like that their applications adapt to their tastes and needs, since they can handle more quickly and see what they want.

With your Android App

When you enter your account you will see an icon with three stripes on your screen that you must press. This will take you to a window that you must slide until you find the settings. Then you must scroll until you find the tab: Shortcuts. There you can activate the functions you want, you just have to flip the switch from left to right.

From iOS

If you have an iOS the procedure to add a shortcut to the navigation bar is the same, the only difference is that in iOS the bar is at the bottom of the screen. That is to say that at the beginning you must start your search at the bottom and then the whole process is the same as Android.

With the website

If you visit the website of the platform from a mobile device, the process is also the same, but if you do it from a computer, you will not be able to make the changes. It should be noted that in countries where this update has not been enabled, you can only activate or deactivate access to: Groups, Watch, Marketplace, so if you are in these countries you will have to wait a bit.