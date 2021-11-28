In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Samsung has competition in the tablet sector, and it is that Xiaomi has its Pad 5 for sale in Spain at a fairly competitive price, especially now that it is coming down in price.

It has been many years since a new Xiaomi tablet has been seen, but 2021 has left us the launch of the Mi Pad 5 internationally, a fairly powerful Android tablet and with a price of 399 euros, at least officially.

Although it is true that the price reductions in this model have been made to beg, they have arrived, and it is that Amazon has the Xiaomi Pad 5 on offer for 369 euros. It is not a big discount, but it is important because they are not usually usual.



11-inch Android tablet with 2K resolution. Snapdragon 860 processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Shipping is also express, something that with the problems in the supply chain that practically all brands have is not negligible.

After many years in which the Android tablet sector had been clearly and overwhelmingly dominated by Samsung, now comes a more than fearsome competition, and that is that the specifications of this model are high-end.

Count with one Snapdragon 860 processor and 120Hz QHD + display, so both to watch series and to play it is excellent, and without shooting its price to 500 or 600 euros.

At the moment of truth, the user experience is fluid and pleasant, and we have been able to see this first-hand in the analysis of the Xiaomi Pad 5, which leaves us with an excellent taste in our mouths in practically all aspects.

Not only is it a rival for Samsung but it can be a good alternative even to the iPad, although it is already known that they are aimed at a quite different audience.

Of course, the demand for this model is being high, especially around Christmas, so you better hurry to add it to the cart if you think the offer is convincing.

If you have Prime account, you will receive your purchase at home in just one or two days, depending on the bottleneck in the distribution that Amazon has, although express shipping is precisely one of those clear benefits of being Prime.