Although the rain pleases many, the truth is that it can annoy the plans that we had planned with great affection for a few weeks. Therefore, it is the perfect time to know how to activate an alarm on your Android mobile, so you can know in advance when it is going to rain.

Thanks to Google

There are many mobiles with the operating system of the American firm that comes with google weather app. And, believe it or not, it is one of the best options to check the weather if you have an Android phone. In addition, we are facing a minimalist application with a good design. But, what is really important will be that it will let us establish the function that it alerts us in case of some time of meteorological change.

Therefore, we will only have to go to the weather app on our phone and access its Current weather conditions. Inside, we can allow notifications, silence or hide details of notifications on the locked screen. In this case, we are interested in the first option. In addition, if we go to the settings for notifications, we can change how we want them to be displayed, as well as other options.

With your own widget

However, not all mobile devices with this operating system choose to use the native Google application, but rather have their own widget developed by its manufacturer. This is the case of some firms such as Samsung, Huawei or Motorola. Likewise, in these cases we also find the possibility of activating the weather alert notifications. In some cases, it will not even be necessary to have the current Location activated, that is, the GPS, but it will only be enough to add a location to warn us. In addition, we can configure the forecast update period: 1 hour, 2 hours and 3 hours. In this way, we will get our Android to be much more aware and notify us of any change in the weather.

Weather alerts on iPhone

You may not have realized it yet, but yes, your Apple phone can show you a notification on your smartphone every time it’s going to rain. This functionality was introduced by the American manufacturer in its software for several versions. In addition, it is also integrated into the notification system itself. Therefore, it will not be necessary to install any type of application on the mobile devices of this firm, since from the settings of its native Time application we can achieve it.

And do not worry, since, as we said, it is integrated into the latest versions of iOS. To activate the rain alarm on your iPhone You will have to follow a series of easy steps to perform:

Open the weather application on your Apple smartphone.

Click on the horizontal lines icon, it will appear at the bottom right of the screen. This will be displayed and will show us all the locations that we currently have saved.

After this, we will have to click again on the three points that will be displayed in the upper right part of the touch panel.

Then, select the option Notifications.

Once we are inside, we will find a message that will warn us that this app will send us different rain alarms and snow for the current location. Therefore, your iPhone will send you a warning when a meteorological episode near your location is registered. It will even have to notify you when it is over.

But, in order to activate the My location option, you will have to activate the permission to always access the location for this native iOS application, since if you do not do so, you will not be able to enable this functionality on your mobile device. In the event that you have more locations saved, you will have the option to activate or deactivate these notices if you are not in that city at that time.

In addition, if we go to the section of Notifications > Weather, we can customize how we want the alerts we receive from this software to be displayed on the iPhone. As you can see in the following image, you will have to choose the style of the strip, whether or not it has sounds and even where they will be shown: Locked screen, Notification Center or Strips. Likewise, we must add if we want it to announce the warnings with Siri or the appearance on the screen itself when it is locked and we receive this alert.

Two extra options

The apps or widgets of your operating system may not convince you, but luckily we find other software capable of fulfilling this same mission. In addition, the range of possibilities will be wider, although we present two of the best options available today.

AccuWeather

The first option that we recommend is the one of the well-known app AccuWeather, which has more than two million opinions from users who have already tried it. Once you download it to your phone, either Android or iOS, you will have to go to its settings to activate the rain alarms to your needs.

When entering for the first time we must accept the terms and click on Manage notifications. Inside, we can enable the option to notify us of weather changes.

Rain alarm

Although the previous one is better known, the truth is that this second alternative will be more effective since it is explicitly designed to warn us in case it is going to rain. As soon as we enter the application we must accept the terms and allow it to access our location. Then we will see how rain alarms work for our location, so it also gives permission to send you notifications. You can download them from the following links: