Communication today is something fundamental, and in view of that they have been created messaging apps like Messenger, WhatsApp and Telegram. The good thing about messaging over the internet is that it is completely instantaneous, simple and can be done at any time.

Discord is often used for messaging because it is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Shortly, it will show how the ‘Discord’ app is updated, both on mobile phones and computers and what to do if they are presented problems during update Discord for computers.

Discord is not an application as famous as WhatsApp or Telegram, but it is being used more and more because all users are seeing what it is capable of. Now, let’s talk about those regarding Discord update. At the bottom you will see how to update the Discord program and the application.

For Android cell phone

There are two ways to update Discord from the Android system devices, the first is from the application itself and the other is from the Play Store. However, pay attention to the first way:

Start your phone. Open the ‘Discord’ app. Press the icon with the 3 dots or the icon with the 3 lines lying down. Then go to the bottom in search for an option titled ‘Update’ (If it says it’s updated to the latest version, you don’t need to worry about a thing.)

In case there is nothing at the bottom to update the app, you would have to go to the application settings to search the option to update the app. We have already shown you the first method, the following is the second process:

Go to the mobile settings. Enter where it says’Applications‘. Then go find the ‘Discord’ app. When you see it, press it. In the properties, click on ‘Uninstall‘. Now go to the Play Store and download Discord again.

With this process you will get the latest version of Discord no mess. In addition, this process is recommended for people who do not have so much space on their cell phone, since the old data from the app will not remain on the cell phone.

On Windows PC

Just as Discord is updated on cell phones, it can be updated on computers that have Windows or Mac operating system. Pay attention to the following indications:

Start the ‘Discord’ program. Go to the start menu. From there, press the panel on the right hand side of the monitor. Choose ‘User settings‘. In the different options that will be displayed, click on the one that says ‘Sign out’. The next thing is to go to Windows or Mac notification panel looking for a message informing you that you need to update Discord. If you see such a message, press it to download the latest version. In the end, when the update is done, go ahead and log in again and enjoy all the new features

In case you didn’t know, Discord brings with it a customization feature that allows you to make your show original and even completely unique. If you like to be different from others, it would be good for you to use this function.

With Discord updates on the Android system, there are almost never any problems. However, users who use Discord from their computer are always presented with problems updating your Discord. There are several ways to solve such problems and we will show them to you immediately:

Disable Windows Defender

Windows Defender is Windows’ protective antivirus, this program always keeps the computer protected and in view of that is that hinders updating a program. While an update is downloading, Windows Defender analyzes potential risks and anything you see a little weird will block it.

So, before installing the Discord update, it is good that you look for Windows Defender and turn it off. Then proceed to use the update again mentioned in the previous sub topics. It should be noted that with Discord you can even share a screen from an Android cell phone and from computers.

Run as administrator

When we say ‘Run as administrator’ we mean the Discord program. At the moment in which ‘Discord’ is going to be updated, it is necessary that the program have administrator permission to carry out the action. Therefore, when you go to open the program to close the session and continue with the update, you must start Discord with administrator permissions.

Uninstall and reinstall

There are those who to update Discord, proceed to uninstall the program and download it again, but in its updated version. Doing this is very convenient because in this way no unnecessary data will remain of the old version.

If you have tried to update your Discord in this way and have run into certain problems, you have to do two things. First, disable the antivirus you have on your system to go to run the Discord EXE as administrator. You need to know that Discord allows you to make group video calls.

Problems with the network

Apart from all the aforementioned problems, the most frequent is related to problems in the network. That is, with your internet connection. Therefore, when updating Discord, check if your internet connection is stable.