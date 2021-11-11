Instagram is an application that has revolutionized the medium of social networks. Currently, it has millions of users, and what makes it so attractive is the spontaneity when editing and sharing videos and photos to interact with the followers. But also, within the application there are many tools you can take advantage of, such as the keyboard.

You can personalize it by adding an image or also use some of the applications to personalize your keyboard. If you want to know a little more about this topic and know the ways to change your keyboard image, continue reading the article.

How can I put a photo on the keyboard on Instagram?

The Instagram keyboard is widely used when you want to put a comment or use some other Instagram function, so it is interesting to customize it. And the Instagram platform gives you the opportunity to put a background image on the keyboard. Pay close attention to the procedure, to give you a personal and creative touch to your Instagram keyboard.

First open the Instagram application, then click on the Direct Messages section. Open a chat, open the keyboard and press on the three points. Then go to Themes. There you will see the various predefined themes that you can choose from. If you want to put a custom photo, click on Custom. And then, click on Design New Theme and then Get Started.

Now you must choose the image that you will use for the keyboard, and you can also apply other settings. Arrange the image and press Done and save the changes made. After all the steps, you will be able to see the image on the keyboard. This change will be displayed on the keyboard of the entire mobile device.

What are the ways to change my keyboard photo?

Today, with the advancement of technology, there are many applications and tools built into devices on the market to make modifications and personalize your keyboard. If you have not tried it yet, we are going to tell you about some of those ways to change the keyboard of your cell phone.

With an application to edit your keyboard

You can customize your keyboard by downloading some of the applications that exist to change the background and appearance of it. These apps give you different theme options to change your keyboard.

You can find varied styles, colorful themes, and diverse writing styles. Download the application on your device and start using it. You open the application, you go to the themes and it will take you to the themes of the application or choose the image from your gallery and then click Apply and hit done.

Downloading the SwiftKey keyboard

From the Play Stores store or from the App Store if you have an iPhone, you can download this application. This keyboard is one of the most used for being the best virtual keyboard, it has different themes, colors and designs. You enter the application, click on the three points to go to the settings and from there choose the themes, designs and colors. Select the photo, arrange it and finally click on ready. You can see the preview and then tap on Adjust.

What requirements must the photo meet to put it on my keyboard?

You may want to use a particular photo to put on your keyboard, but it may not meet the requirements to fit your keyboard. You should know that the application, to put an image on your keyboard, allows you to adjust the size, the height as well as the brightness of the image.

If you want to place a personalized one from your gallery or that you have stored in Google Drive, Google photos … you can do it. Because you can choose any photo that you want to display on your keyboard. When you adjust it or in the frame, the part of the photo you want to put will be reflected on the keyboard.

You have already seen how to put a wallpaper photo on the keyboard, you have a variety of options to customize the appearance of your keyboard, so when you write with your virtual keyboard you can do it with style and in a creative way. On the web there are many applications to customize your keyboard, download the one you like the most. Dare to innovate and personalize your device with these tools.