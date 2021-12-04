The web interface of Instagram has evolved and new tools have been implemented to make interaction between the different users of the platform more comfortable. One of these new functions is the one that allows you to post on your Instagram account from the official website of the social network and using your computer. However, it is necessary that you know the advantages and limitations of this process, so that you can apply it correctly.

What are the differences between sharing content on Instagram from mobile and PC?

The option to share content on your Instagram feed from your computer, despite being quite practical, is also quite limited compared to the options available in the mobile application. However, the tools of the Instagram web domain they will allow you to publish without problems.

Actions that can be taken

The editing options in terms of the preferences of the particular element that you want to publish in your feed from the web domain, are very few. While in the mobile application you have tools that allow you to deactivate notifications, ‘Likes’ and the number of reproductions, as well as to publish simultaneously on your other linked social networks; you cannot perform these actions on the web platform.

For its part, when you publish content on your Instagram profile from the website, you can perform the following actions:

Upload multiple items to the same post , where the limit of up to 10 items per post is maintained.

, where the limit of up to 10 items per post is maintained. Use filters on each of the elements to be published.

on each of the elements to be published. Describe the content of the post , so that people with visual disabilities can know that you posted. If you don’t fill in this box, the platform will do it by default.

, so that people with visual disabilities can know that you posted. If you don’t fill in this box, the platform will do it by default. Tag other users in the post.

in the post. Add any place or location you want in the description of the publication.

or location you want in the description of the publication. Disable comments on the content of the publication.

Interaction with your profile

As the actions you can take when publishing content on your account from the Instagram website are limited, consequently the options for interaction with other users are also limited. Nevertheless, you will be able to receive notifications of interactions that other users have made about your publication while you remain on the Instagram website. So you can receive ‘I like’ and comments on the item you published, according to your preferences in that publication.

The cover is different

Another limitation of publishing on the Instagram feed from the computer is the conditions for customizing the cover of the videos. You can select the cover from the PC for the video thumbnail or preview, as long as the image has some dimensions of 492 x 762 pixels. In addition, the image must be exclusively in JPG or PNG format to be able to apply it.

Keep in mind that once the video is published, you will not be able to change the cover of the video from the computer. If not, you will have to use the Instagram application on your mobile device.

Why post photos and videos on Instagram platform from PC?

There is no advantage in making publications on your Instagram from the PC than from the mobile; on the contrary, there are greater limitations when publishing content in the web domain than in the mobile application.

Keep in mind that Instagram developed the option to publish photos and videos from the computer and the website as an alternative to the mobile application. So that those users who do not have access to their mobile device at a certain time and can continue to enjoy managing their accounts without major inconveniences.

How to post photos or videos on Instagram from PC without losing quality?

By default, the web platform of Instagram maintains the original level in terms of quality of the item you want to share. Therefore, you will only have to publish the content in your feed without worrying about it being affected or distorted in the process. To do this, you must log in to your Instagram account from the official page and from your preferred browser.

Once there, you will have to locate the icon of a ‘+’ at the top of the screen and click on this icon. The option to load the item that you will publish will be shown immediately, so you can drag them to the Instagram tab or select them from the computer.

In any case, after you have selected the elements you want to publish, you will be redirected to the editing window so that you can adjust the size of each of the images and apply the filters you want. You can then tag other users, add a location and adjust your preferences regarding comments in the ‘Advanced settings’ box.

Finally, to publish you must click on the ‘Share’ box and the content will be added to your account feed. In this way you can make the publications you want without fearing that the quality will be lost.

What formats are required to post on Instagram from a PC?

Another requirement when making Instagram posts from the PC is the particular format of each element you want to publish. In the case of photos or images, they must have a file extension format type ‘.JPG’ regardless of the size of it. For its part, the videos that you want to share in your feed from the Instagram website, must be exclusively ‘.MP4’ format files so that they can be supported by the server.