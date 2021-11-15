To attract new audiences and add subscribers to your YouTube channel, it is not enough to create quality content. There are tools that will allow you to customize the view of your channel on the platform to offer greater visual appeal and a more professional appearance to those who visit it. Every aspect is important, and you can edit each section as you deem appropriate for your content, following a few simple instructions.

How to customize the main page of your channel?

One of the first impressions that a user who visits your channel gets is how the main page of it looks. The proper configuration of your home page can add more subscribers and generate a greater number of visits.

Choose a main video

A main video will be played automatically every time a user visits your channel on the YouTube platform. You can highlight any of the videos that you have published on your channel, but take into consideration the popularity of it. This could be a reflection of your audience’s receptivity and will make a good first impression.

To choose a video as the main one, you must enter the ‘Your channel’ section, after logging in to YouTube, and then select the ‘Customize Channel’ option. You can also access this menu by going to YouTube Studio editing platform and selecting the ‘Personalization’ box in the left panel.

Now, in the box identified as ‘Design’, you must go to the section called ‘Featured video for subscribers’ and select the ‘Add’ option. There, you will have to choose the video you want to highlight for your subscribers; to confirm select the ‘Publish’ box.

Select the categories you want to appear

On the main page of your channel you can define up to 12 different categories, which will help you guide users through the varied content that you have published on the platform. To create sections on your channel, you must go to the ‘Customize Channel’ section, in ‘Your Channel’ on YouTube; or simply by accessing the ‘Personalization’ option in YouTube Studio.

Once in the customization menu, you must select the ‘Design’ section and go to the section identified as ‘Featured sections’. There, you must select the option ‘Add section’ to define a new one, or you can use one of those that are available by default. Then, you just have to select the videos that you will add to the section from your published content and click on the ‘Publish’ box.

If after creating a section you want to edit its content, you must follow the same route that you had previously done to create the section, locate it in the panel. There, you must select the three vertical dots on the particular category, and select the option ‘Edit section content’.

What options to choose in the advanced settings of YouTube Studio?

The options offered by the YouTube advanced settings panel will allow you to change the specifications of your channel. So that you can edit your region of residence, the keywords that lead a user to find your content; as well as the rest of the sections you want.

To access the advanced settings menu you must go to the YouTube Studio editing platform, or by accessing the ‘Customize Channel’ section, after logging in to ‘Your Channel’ on YouTube; where you will be redirected to YouTube Studio.

Once there, you must select the ‘Settings’ option in the left panel and then the ‘Channel’ section. Finally, select the ‘Advanced settings’ box to make the changes you want in the available sections that you prefer.

Channel audience

This is the first editable section available in the advanced settings panel. Specify the audience your content is aimed at, will increase its visits by facilitating the flow of videos through the YouTube platform. You must be careful, since the settings you make in this section will apply to the content that you have already published and to which you plan to publish.

Now, you must indicate if the content of the channel is aimed at a child audience, or if on the contrary, the content of the channel is not created to be consumed by children. Selecting the box corresponding to each option as you consider appropriate.

Automatic subtitles

The advanced settings in this section will allow you to activate an option to censor words that are considered inappropriate in the video content. This happens because the YouTube algorithm’s auditory recognition sometimes makes mistakes, and can confuse conventional phrases with inappropriate. You can activate this option to prevent subtitles from being shown when this happens.

How to create a playlist with your YouTube videos?

Any user can create playlists with the content published on YouTube, even those who do not have an account. However, you can create playlists with your videos and add them to the main page of your channel to facilitate the visit of the public to a certain content.

To do this, after you have logged into your YouTube account, you must go to each of the videos that you want to add to the playlist. Now, under the video select the ‘Save’ box, and then the ‘Create list’ box. You will be able to edit the data of the list, entering the name of the same and if it will be visible to the public.

To finish the process, you must select the ‘Create’ box. You can create as many playlists as you want, but try to use them to classify the content of your channel and facilitate user access.