There are intersections that have roundabouts but are not roundabouts. That is why the DGT has been in charge of reminding us what to do in this situation, since it is so rare that almost all drivers make mistakes.

Driving school is already far for many. In my case, 12 years have passed, and despite having driven more kilometers than a truck driver about to retire, there are situations that I do not remember.

And this is normal, on the road we can find all kinds of situations that, although we studied them at the time, after more than 10 years without seeing them we forget.

For this reason, the DGT usually use their social networks in order to remind us how to drive depending on the situation and taking into account what elements we have on the road.

#TestDGT At this non-roundabout “roundabout” intersection, which vehicles should you yield to? A. Those who enter from the left B. Those who enter from the right C. Those who are turning around the island#ReviewNormas #Road safety pic.twitter.com/w6PdVxD4vE – Directorate General for Traffic (@DGTes) December 2, 2021

The question they raised last week was this: At this non-roundabout turnaround intersection, which vehicles should you yield to?

And they gave us three options:

A. Those who enter from the left

B. Those who enter from the right

C. To those who are turning around the island

After much discussion by the followers of the General Directorate of Traffic on Twitter, the official DGT account gave the correct answer: As it is not a roundabout, we must give way to vehicles that come to the intersection from our right.

That is to say, the correct answer is B, since we are facing a normal intersection and there the prevailing rule is that the vehicles on our right always have the preference if there are no more road signs present, such as signs, traffic lights or yields.

Again, in the DGT they remind us how to deal with unusual situations, since these reminders are the most necessary because they are rare to see but not nonexistent. Here is a video where they explain how to circulate through a roundabout.